Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in northern Mexico as it heads for U.S. with life-threatening flooding, rain and damaging winds
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico late Sunday morning over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” as the storm makes its way toward Southern California and the southwestern US.
Hilary has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour as it barrels north-northwest at a speed of around 25 mph, according to the center. It was about 215 miles south-southeast of San Diego as of about 11 a.m. local time Sunday.
This is a breaking news update. The previous story follows below.
Hilary weakened from a Category 1 hurricane into a tropical storm Sunday morning, but is still expected to slam into Southern California – a rare threat for the region that forced the evacuations of residents and the closures of parks and beaches ahead of potential flooding, fierce winds and heavy downpours.
Hilary has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour as it barrels north-northwest at a speed of around 25 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was about 220 miles south-southeast of San Diego as of about 7:45 a.m. local time Sunday.
At least one death is already attributed to the storm. A person died when their vehicle was swept away near Santa Rosalía in Mexico, along the Baja California Peninsula, Mexican officials said in a news release Saturday.
The storm will pack a powerful punch in the Southwest US, and its effects were already being felt Sunday morning, with rain and wind lashing Southern California and the broader Southwest. Conditions will only intensify throughout the day.
A “potentially historic amount of rainfall” could cause “life-threatening to locally catastrophic” flooding, the hurricane center said.
The storm is forecast to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain – or even 10 inches in some areas – and whip up damaging winds that can knock power out for many. The worst of it is expected to begin Sunday afternoon and last into Monday.
“We’re mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday for a large swath of Southern California to support hurricane response and recovery efforts.
Parts of California, Nevada and Arizona that are unaccustomed to rain could suddenly receive a year’s worth or more. And along the coast, large swells generated by Hilary are likely to create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
The threat triggered California’s first ever tropical storm warning extending from the state’s southern border to just north of Los Angeles, where Mayor Karen Bass on Sunday urged residents to stay home.
“This is an unprecedented weather event, but Los Angeles has deep experience responding to crisis, whether it be wildfire or earthquakes,” Bass said at a news conference. “The city is prepared.”
“It is critical that Angelenos stay safe and stay home unless otherwise directed by safety officials,” Bass said. “Avoid unnecessary travel. If you do not need to be on the road, please don’t get in your car. Make sure your emergency kit and essential devices are on hand. And ensure that all of your devices are charged in the event of life-threatening emergency.”
Hilary “could be one of the most devastating storms that we’ve had hit California in more than a decade,” said Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Residents of the San Bernardino County communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all ordered to evacuate Saturday.
Visitors and some residents of Catalina Island, part of California’s Channel Islands, were “strongly encouraged” to leave the island ahead of the storm in a news release from the City of Avalon.
Meanwhile, helicopters from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office were flying over riverbed areas Saturday afternoon, making announcements in both English and Spanish to warn homeless people about the extreme weather.
On top of the threats of heavy rainfall and swollen surf, Hilary also brings with it the threat of isolated tornadoes Sunday from mid-morning through the evening over parts of the lower Colorado River Valley, Mojave Desert and Imperial Valley regions, according to the hurricane center.
Concern for deserts and recent burn areas
As Hilary approaches, California is particularly focused on preparing residents in areas that typically receive the least rain, or that were most recently scorched by wildfires, authorities said.
“We’re keeping a very close eye on our desert regions, east of San Diego and Los Angeles. Some parts of these areas may receive double their yearly amount of water in just a single day,” said Brian Ferguson, the deputy director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Lingering burn scars from wildfires can create a steep, slick surface for water and debris to flow off. People who live downhill and downstream from burned areas are very susceptible to flash flooding and debris flows.
“Rainfall that would normally be absorbed will run off extremely quickly after a wildfire, as burned soil can be as water repellant as pavement,” the National Weather Service said.
In Orange County, a voluntary evacuation warning was issued for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar.
Residents have been offered sandbags to fortify their property in counties across Southern California, where some of the natural buffers against flooding have been burned away.
State and local officials ready to respond
First responders have also pre-positioned to respond quickly and perform water rescues from flooded areas, the release from Newsom’s office indicated, with “more than 7,500 boots on the ground” deployed.
Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner on Sunday urged residents to stay inside, saying on “Face the Nation” on CBS that authorities had preemptively closed down three of the main roads that regularly flood.
“It’s drizzling outside and if it stays just this very light drizzle, we’ll definitely be okay,” Garner said. “But we do know that there’s going to be flooding, because like I said even an inch or two of rain in the desert can cause damage.”
Bass, Los Angeles’ mayor, echoed that during her own appearance on CBS, reiterating residents should stay in. But if they are outside for any reason and see fallen trees or power lines, they should stay away and call the city.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has fully staffed crews ready to work on restoring power and clearing downed trees or power lines, the utility said in a statement. The city’s reservoirs have “sufficient capacity” to handle any increased runoff due to potential flooding, it added.
Electricity utility Southern California Edison – which serves more than 15 million people in the region – said Thursday Hilary is on track to impact much of its service area. The company said it is preparing to respond to outages but urged residents to gather supplies including flashlights, external battery chargers and ice chests.
The approaching storm has already led to disruptions across California: All state beaches in Orange and San Diego counties were closed; the US Navy is temporarily relocating San Diego-based ships and submarines; Los Angeles County closed parks, beaches, playgrounds, restrooms and trails; Major League Baseball overhauled its weekend schedule; and Sunday’s My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes concert at the Hollywood Bowl has been postponed.
