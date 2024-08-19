Tropical Storm Gilma is staying away from land as it strengthens in the eastern Pacific Ocean

MEXICO CITY -

Tropical Storm Gilma has strengthened in the eastern Pacific Ocean and is forecast to remain away from land this week.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect early Monday for the storm, which was located about 1,005 kilometres southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 km/h and was moving west at about 21 km/h. Slow strengthening of Gilma was expected during the next few days, forecasters said.

The storm comes as Hurricane Ernesto churns in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean, sending powerful swells toward the U.S. East Coast, generating dangerous rip currents and prompting many rescues.