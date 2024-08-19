Climate and Environment

    • Tropical Storm Gilma is staying away from land as it strengthens in the eastern Pacific Ocean

    This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Gilma on Aug. 19, 2024. This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Gilma on Aug. 19, 2024.
    Share
    MEXICO CITY -

    Tropical Storm Gilma has strengthened in the eastern Pacific Ocean and is forecast to remain away from land this week.

    No coastal watches or warnings were in effect early Monday for the storm, which was located about 1,005 kilometres southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

    Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

    The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 km/h and was moving west at about 21 km/h. Slow strengthening of Gilma was expected during the next few days, forecasters said.

    The storm comes as Hurricane Ernesto churns in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean, sending powerful swells toward the U.S. East Coast, generating dangerous rip currents and prompting many rescues.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Phil Donahue, pioneer of the daytime talk show, dies at age 88

    Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News