Tropical Storm Debby forecast to hit Florida this weekend with torrential rain and wind

DEVELOPING Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
A tropical storm warning has been issued and a state of emergency declared in parts of Florida in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby – a storm that hasn’t yet formed but could unleash multiple days of heavy, flooding rainfall to the state and the southeast United States starting this weekend.
The system has 48 km/h winds and has been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Four by the National Hurricane Center as it comes together over parts of Cuba and the southern Bahamas Friday.
It’s forecast to become a tropical depression by Saturday morning, once it emerges out over the water between Cuba and Florida, and strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby by Saturday evening.
A tropical storm warning is in place from East Cape Sable to Bonita Beach and a tropical storm watch is in place for parts of the Florida Keys and parts of the Central Florida coast, warning residents there to prepare for tropical storm conditions within the next 48 hours. The watch includes Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Tampa Bay.
The storm’s exact track and strength are still uncertain. How much time the system spends over record-warm water in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will determine how strong it becomes.
It will track parallel to Florida’s Gulf Coast for some time this weekend and strengthen as it does so, before curving east and making landfall. The system’s strength would be limited if it moves more quickly over Florida.
“Since the forecast track is almost parallel to the west coast of the Florida Peninsula and the southeast coast of the U.S., only a small change in the track could lead to large changes in which land areas receive any landfalls and the biggest impacts,” the U.S. National Hurricane Center cautioned Friday.
Where and when the storm comes ashore and how strong it is at that time will affect the risk of storm surge. For now, up to 0.9 metres of storm surge is possible this weekend along the coast from South Florida to north of Tampa Bay.
No matter its strength, torrential, flooding rain will be the most significant impact from the storm, especially if the system were to slow down, a possible scenario.
The flood threat prompted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency. The order was issued Thursday for 54 of the state’s 67 counties to mobilize state and local resources ahead of the storm.
Sandbag distribution began Friday for residents in several communities in the Orlando and Tampa metros. Multiple counties in the state’s panhandle – including Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa – started distributing sandbags Thursday.
A level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rainfall is in place Saturday for much of South Florida as the system organizes just off the coast, according to the Weather Prediction Center.
“Very intense” rainfall rates of 63 to 76 millimetres per hour are possible within the heaviest storms in the system’s outer rain bands Saturday, the WPC warned. Rainfall rates this potent are enough to cause flash flooding, even in marshy areas of the state more capable of handling excess water.
The risk to life and property would increase considerably if these intense storms reach the Miami area. Up to five centimetres of rain deluged South Florida in a very short window in early July and produced extremely dangerous flash flooding across the greater Miami metro, resulting in a couple hundred water rescues.
The level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rainfall will expand over much of the state and reach into other portions of Georgia and the Carolinas Sunday.
Exactly when and where torrential downpours set up outside of Florida will depend on the system’s ultimate track, but heavy rain is possible as early as Sunday afternoon. It’s also possible that this risk level will increase – especially in Florida – once the system’s track comes into further focus.
Heavy rain will continue to pound parts of the Southeast early next week, especially if, instead of tracking steadily along the Florida Gulf Coast and making landfall, the system slows down and stalls over one region – potentially around Florida’s Big Bend.
Rainfall totals of one to two centimetres are possible through Monday over much of Florida and the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas. But if the system happens to stall, rainfall totals could increase dramatically.
Freshwater flooding – flooding caused by rainfall – has become the deadliest aspect of tropical systems in the last decade, according to research conducted by the National Hurricane Center.
A world warming due to fossil fuel pollution is making this potential threat more dangerous. Studies have also shown tropical systems are slowing down over time, which means they’re more likely produce greater rainfall totals over a given area.
Oceans are also getting warmer and supercharging storms, pumping them full of moisture. A 2022 study published in the journal Nature Communications found climate change increased hourly rainfall rates in tropical storms by 5 to 10% and in hurricanes by 8 to 11%.
CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
The chief of Williams Lake First Nation says water building behind a landslide of debris that has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior appears to have nearly doubled in size since Wednesday.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has landed in the middle of a divide about gender in sports after her Italian competitor, Angela Carini, pulled out seconds into their bout at the Paris Olympics.
Justin Timberlake has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated stemming from an arrest earlier this summer in New York.
Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.
Track fans might remember Ellis as the runner who found herself stuck in a porta potty at the U.S. track trials, in a semi-panic as she banged on the door for 10 minutes trying to grab someone's attention, worried that her Olympic hopes were swirling away.
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement with major implications for domestic space launches.
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
The chief of Williams Lake First Nation says water building behind a landslide of debris that has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior appears to have nearly doubled in size since Wednesday.
As Canadians head into the long weekend, forecasters say most of the country will experience heat warnings over the coming days.
Nestled along a meadow in Jasper’s backcountry, Charles Vantanajal and his family stood in awe of the dynamic, ever-changing cloud of thick, white wildfire smoke that rose near Oldhorn Mountain.
Sentencing for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been pushed back once again following a request by the Crown for an adjournment.
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign announced Friday that it raised US$310 million last month, an eyepopping sum showing that donors who once seemed spooked about the prospects for November’s election with U.S. President Joe Biden are now offering mountains of cash to boost his former No. 2.
New details emerged Friday on the largest prisoner swap since the Cold War, with the Kremlin acknowledging for the first time that some of the Russians held in the West belonged to its security services. Families of freed dissidents, meanwhile, expressed their joy at the surprise release of their loved ones.
At least 201 people have been killed in Kerala since Tuesday after multiple landslides in the hills of Wayanad district sent torrents of mud, floodwater and giant rolling boulders to downhill villages, burying people or sweeping them away several miles downstream. The disaster also left behind a trail of destruction in its wake by flattening hundreds of houses and destroying roads and bridges.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo awarded Ukrainian athletes on Thursday with the Grand Vermeil Medal, the French capital’s highest distinction, as a move of solidarity during the 2024 Olympics.
New protests erupted in Bangladesh on Friday, leaving two people dead and more than 100 injured — the latest in a wave of unrest that killed more than 200 people last month in violent demonstrations following weeks of rallies over controversial reforms in the job quota system.
Disturbing new revelations about an adoption attorney accused of trying to purchase unborn children from pregnant women in jail.
The parliamentary budget officer estimates the Liberals' increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will bring in $17.4 billion in revenue over five years.
Lara Salameh is one of the 21,399 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, a country the Canadian government is urging its citizens to leave. The government says they can’t rely on evacuation flights if war engulfs Lebanon.
Google says it will pass on the cost of the Liberal government’s digital services tax to advertisers.
A higher-than-expected prevalence of gene mutations in Parkinson's disease patients suggests genetic testing should be offered to them more broadly, researchers said on Monday in the medical journal Brain.
Regular aspirin use may keep the oncologist away, at least when it comes to colorectal cancer, according to a new study, and people with unhealthy lifestyles seemed to see the greatest benefit.
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement with major implications for domestic space launches.
Other than being a symbol for love and romance, roses are commonly known for their sharp spikes — prickles that protrude from the stems to ward off animals looking to munch on the buds.
The 1975 is being sued after Matty Healy’s kiss of a bandmate in an on-stage protest shut down a music festival last year in Malaysia.
Justin Timberlake has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated stemming from an arrest earlier this summer in New York.
A representative for Cardi B confirmed the news to The Associated Press, writing, 'This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.'
There’s been one big question on the minds of Wall Streeters this tech earnings season: When will anyone start making actual money from artificial intelligence?
BCE Inc. boosted its profits despite a dip in revenue last quarter as the telecom giant began to feel the financial effect of thousands of job cuts from earlier this year.
Chipmaker Intel Corp. is cutting 15 per cent of its massive workforce, about 15,000 jobs, as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
Experts say the flexibility offered by popular peer-to-peer marketplace apps comes with risks.
Olympic glory is thrilling, but it doesn’t always pay the bills. Veronica Fraley, a discus thrower on Team USA, shared as much earlier this week, when she told her followers on X that she was struggling to make ends meet.
A surprise bronze medal in women's trampoline Friday extended Canada's podium streak to seven days at the Paris Olympics.
Carlos Alcaraz moved one win away from becoming the youngest man to win an Olympics tennis singles gold medal, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in the Paris Games semifinals on Friday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
A shooting in Langley early Friday morning claimed the life of one man and injured another, according to Mounties.
More information is emerging about losses near Golden, B.C., due to a recent wildfire.
Travellers planning to visit Vancouver Island over the B.C. Day long weekend could be in for multiple-sailing waits during the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
York Regional Police have released new video footage showing a carjacking in Markham and the eventual arrest of two suspects hours later.
Toronto has been placed under a special weather statement as Environment Canada warns of the arrival of “slow-moving thunderstorms” that could bring torrential downpours to the city this afternoon.
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
From heat warnings to thunderstorms to rain, a lot could be happening on the weather front for this August long weekend in Calgary.
Calgary’s Jasper wildfire evacuee reception centre is shortening its hours starting this weekend.
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing child luring charges following an investigation that was started by Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2023.
A U.S. citizen is facing charges after a hidden gun was found on them onboard west of Brockville, Ont. Thursday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
The Glengarry Highland Games, buskers on Sparks Street, chamber music at Ottawa Chamberfest, Atletico Ottawa and fireworks over the Ottawa River. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this holiday weekend.
Audrey Leduc left a mark in her Olympic debut. The 25-year-old sprinter from Gatineau, Que., won her heat and set a Canadian record in the women’s 100 metres Friday at the Paris Games.
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have won the tennis mixed doubles bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.
A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Beauharnois, in the Monteregie, on Thursday evening.
Nestled along a meadow in Jasper’s backcountry, Charles Vantanajal and his family stood in awe of the dynamic, ever-changing cloud of thick, white wildfire smoke that rose near Oldhorn Mountain.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
It's time to whip out the old beer stein and lederhosen as Oktoberfest is heading to Ice District as part of the newly announced 2024 Summer Solstice Event Series.
A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.
The Filipino community in Richibucto, N.B., is mourning the loss of one of their own this week.
This weekend will be hot and humid with some rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
A stop-work order has put a pause on the demolition of a crumbling building in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood.
A cyclist was struck by a Winnipeg Transit bus Friday morning.
The number of million dollar homes in Winnipeg is growing.
A 40-year-old Ontario man was arrested and charged after RCMP seized over 1,180 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop east of Indian Head, Sask.
A group of Coronach residents is raising concerns about recent changes the town has made to the layout of some of its downtown streets.
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man in the town Ponteix, Sask. died following an interaction with RCMP.
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
Conestoga College has reported a surplus of $251,646,838 this year and, according to financial statements, the Kitchener, Ont. school more than doubled last year’s surplus.
Waterloo Regional Police say a high-risk arrest on Monday is linked to lengthy drug investigation in Kitchener.
Saskatoon city council unanimously voted to remove minimum on-site parking requirements for new developments at a public hearing on Wednesday.
RCMP are on the hunt for four suspects after a man was robbed while re-fueling his vehicle in Chamberlain on Thursday night.
The beloved Broadway Roastery coffee shop on Broadway Avenue is closing its doors after 31 years, leaving the community it served feeling a little more tired and nostalgic.
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
A vacant building recently demolished in Timmins was owned by an insolvent real estate company that owns properties across northern Ontario, court documents show.
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
Cameron has been playing the lottery for about a decade, “When I purchase my tickets, I always like to pick the second one in the display case. Perhaps two is my lucky number!”
Crews are back in the Thames River in London on Friday, searching for a child last seen entering the water.
Police locate suspect in Kolapore Wildness Trails park in the Blue Mountains.
Thunderstorms and torrential rain are in the forecast for central Ontario.
Police laid charges against an impaired driver after she struck a hydro pole, damaging two other vehicles in Clearview Township.
A rainfall warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex. Heavy rain and slow moving thunderstorms are expected Friday.
Wondering when Windsor-Essex Olympians are competing over the Civic long weekend? Here’s a full list.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested two people in connection to separate intimate partner violence investigations.
Travellers planning to visit Vancouver Island over the B.C. Day long weekend could be in for multiple-sailing waits during the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
The chief of Williams Lake First Nation says water building behind a landslide of debris that has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior appears to have nearly doubled in size since Wednesday.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
A Penticton, B.C., city councillor has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence while he faces charges related to sex offences that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
A 13-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following a stabbing in the city.
Two teens have been charged in a stabbing in Batchewana First Nation that sent a 19-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.