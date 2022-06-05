Tropical storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds

Children walk through their neighbourhood street flooded by heavy rains in Havana, Cuba on June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Children walk through their neighbourhood street flooded by heavy rains in Havana, Cuba on June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine's government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, a claim denied by a Ukrainian official. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'

Mystery solved: Queen shares secret with Paddington

Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future Saturday as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social