Climate and Environment

    • Tropical Storm Alberto forms in southwest Gulf, 1st named storm of the hurricane season

    People enjoy the waves between Murdoch's and Pleasure Pier as rain falls, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Alberto forms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP) People enjoy the waves between Murdoch's and Pleasure Pier as rain falls, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Alberto forms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)
    Share
    MIAMI -

    Tropical Storm Alberto formed on Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season.

    Alberto was located 185 miles (about 300 kilometres) east of Tampico, Mexico and 295 miles (about 480 kilometres) south-southeast of Brownsville, Texas. It had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. A tropical storm is defined by sustained winds of between 39 and 73 mph (62 and 117 kph), and above that the system becomes a hurricane.

    The storm was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph). Tropical storm warnings were in effect from the Texas coast at San Luis Pass southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande and from the northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Tecolutla. Some slight strengthening is forecast for Wednesday before the center of Alberto reaches land on Thursday, the center said.

    "Rapid weakening is expected once the center moves inland, and Alberto is likely to dissipate over Mexico" on Thursday, the center said.

    The storm is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches (about 13 to 25 centimetres) across northeast Mexico into South Texas. Maximum totals around 20 inches (51 centimetres) are possible across the higher terrain of the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas. Flash flooding is likely, and mudslides are possible in some areas, the center said.

    The U.S. National Weather Service said the main hazard for southern coastal Texas is flooding from excess rain. Eight inches (20 centimetres) of rain or more could fall by Saturday morning. On Wednesday, the NWS said, there is "a high probability" of flash flooding in southern coastal Texas. Tornadoes or waterspouts are possible.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the hurricane season that began June 1 and runs through Nov. 30 is likely to be well above average, with between 17 and 25 named storms. The forecast calls for as many as 13 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

    An average Atlantic hurricane season produces 14 named storms, seven of them hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

    A no-name storm earlier in June dumped more than 20 inches (50 centimetres) of rain on parts of South Florida, stranding numerous motorists on flooded streets and pushing water into some homes in low-lying areas.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • Meet the hobbyists who collect barf bags

      Of the eight billion people on the planet, the number of serious barf bag collectors is just north of 100, according to notable members of their ranks. Not statistically significant, but significantly more than one might guess.

    • Letting go of parent guilt over screen time

      The intersection of kids and screen time is causing quite a stir among parents, experts and even the U.S. Surgeon General (who wants social media apps labeled) these days.

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC

    It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News