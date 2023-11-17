Climate and Environment

    • Tropical disturbance hits western Caribbean, unleashing floods and landslides in Jamaica

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -

    A potential tropical cyclone moved across the western Caribbean on Friday, knocking out power to thousands in Jamaica as it unleashed landslides and floods, authorities said.

    The disturbance was located about 50 miles (80 kilometres) southwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica with top winds of 35 miles per hour (56 km/h). It was moving northeast at 16 m.p.h. (26 km/h), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

    Some 14,000 customers were without power in Jamaica after heavy rains downed trees, severed power lines and caused landslides, according to the Jamaica Public Service Company.

    At least 24 people were rescued from floodwaters in the island's southeastern region, according to the Jamaican Defense Force.

    A tropical storm watch was in effect for Jamaica, Haiti, the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas, the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

    The disturbance was expected to move across southeast Cuba by early Saturday and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday.

    Some slight strengthening is expected, but the chances of it becoming a tropical cyclone were decreasing, the centre said.

    Up to 16 inches (40 centimetres) of rain were expected for parts of Jamaica, southeast Cuba, southern Haiti and the Dominican Republic through Sunday, with forecasters warning of mudslides and flash flooding.

