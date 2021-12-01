BARRIE -- One lane of the Trans-Canada Highway near Port aux Basques, N.L., will reopen on Wednesday, the province’s Transportation and Infrastructure department says.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the department said the Trans-Canada Highway near the weigh scales outside of the town will reopen to one lane of traffic.

“Repairs are continuing and progressed overnight and early this morning to allow traffic to travel safely through the construction site late this afternoon,” the release reads.

Port aux Basques was effectively cut off from the rest of the province after devastating rain earlier this month caused portions of the highway to be washed out.

Speaking to CTV News Channel on Sunday, Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button said that without highway access, the town was relying on helicopters and one ferry to get vital supplies and to transport residents.

According to the press release, construction work is continuing near the scales as well as on other sections of the highway.

“Motorists should drive cautiously, obey traffic control, watch for heavy equipment and crews, be prepared for lane reductions and anticipate traffic delays,” the release reads.

According to the department, the RCMP will be patrolling the area.

The release said repairs are also in progress on the highways in Codroy Valley.

“Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes until repairs are completed,” the department said.