Tracking Ernesto: Hurricane downgraded to tropical storm as it moves through Bermuda

Flooding in parts of the GTA as rainfall warning remains in effect
Parts of the Greater Toronto Area are seeing widespread as torrential rainfall continues to pour down.
Hurricane Ernesto which made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday was downgraded to a tropical storm by afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Centre.
The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds forcing residents to stay indoors and keeping more than 26,000 without power, officials said.
Bermuda power utility BELCO said that as of Saturday afternoon, more than 26,000 customers were out of power.
Earlier, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre warned of strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and significant coastal flooding.
It said some six to nine inches (150-225 millimetres) of rain was expected to fall on Bermuda. "This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas on the island," the centre said.
Due to the large size of the storm and its slow movement, hurricane-strength winds are expected to continue until Saturday afternoon, with tropical storm-strength winds continuing well into Sunday, the Bermuda government said. Ernesto is moving toward the north-northeast at around seven m.p.h. (11 km/h).
The Bermuda Weather Service confirmed the passage of the eye was from 5:30 am to 8:30 am local time in Bermuda. The eye expanded as it crossed Bermuda and they had lighter than expected winds.
The Minister said that the Emergency Measures Organisation (EMO) is receiving damage assessments as reports from overnight come into the Operations Group. They have not received any reports of any major damages yet.
The NHC reported life-threatening surf and rip currents on the east coast of the United States and said they would reach Canada during the day. The centre of Ernesto will slowly move away from Bermuda Saturday and pass near southeastern Newfoundland late Monday and Monday night, said the centre.
Lana Morris, manager of Edgehill Manor Guest House in Bermuda said that conditions are calm, though the wind has started to pick up again.
"I spoke to my guests, they told me they still have electricity, they have running water, and are comfortable."
Morris said she has been communicating with her guests via phone.
"They do not have internet -- but if the network is down, it's down. They are safe and I'm happy with that."
Bermuda is an archipelago of 181 tiny islands whose total land mass is roughly the size of Manhattan.
According to AccuWeather, it's uncommon for the eye of a hurricane to make landfall in Bermuda. It noted that, before today, since 1850 only 11 of 130 tropical storms that came within 100 miles (160 kilometres) of Bermuda had landfall.
The island is a renowned offshore financial centre with sturdy construction, and given its elevation, storm surge is not as problematic as it is with low-lying islands.
Ernesto previously battered the northeast Caribbean, where it left tens of thousands of people without water in Puerto Rico as the National Weather Service issued yet another severe heat advisory, warning of "dangerously hot and humid conditions."
LUMA, Puerto Rico's national power company said they have restored more than 1.3 million customers' electricity 72 hours after the passage of Ernesto. Hundreds of thousands of others were without water, as the National Weather Service issued yet another severe heat advisory, warning of “dangerously hot and humid conditions.”
"It's not easy," said Andres Cabrera, 60, who lives in the north coastal city of Carolina and has no water or power.
La Plata river floods a road after Tropical Storm Ernesto passed through Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Like many on the island, he could not afford a generator or solar panels. Cabrera said he was relying for relief only "on the wind that comes in from the street."
Officials said they hoped to restore power to 90 per cent of nearly 1.5 million customers in Puerto Rico by Sunday, but have not said when they expect power to be fully restored.
After a process of cleaning up and removing debris, The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) said that all public schools will resume operations on Monday.
Classes in Puerto Rico public schools also were scheduled to start Monday, nearly a week after their original date.
Ernesto is the fifth named storm and the third hurricane of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures. It forecast 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes.
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
Disney recently announced a huge slate of projects for parks and cruises in front of 12,000 of its most loyal fans, who will almost certainly return to Disney's theme parks to experience those new offerings, no matter what it costs.
A fossil hunter was scouring a Mississippi creek for remnants of the past when he came across the discovery of a lifetime — a tusk from an ice age Columbian mammoth.
The King's Plate has been cancelled.
Parts of a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market, which was at risk of collapsing on Friday, have been demolished as the city works to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.
Cleanup is underway after a major water main break near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge flooded dozens of buildings on Friday and left some 150,000 homes under a boil-water advisory.
Parks Canada says a wildfire that forced everyone to flee the Alberta town of Jasper and destroyed close to a third of its buildings is now listed as "being held."
Increased military traffic can be expected on major highways in northern and central Ontario on Aug. 18 and again on Aug. 27.
It could take more than a century for the freshly burned forest in Jasper National Park to regenerate into its previous postcard-perfect form, a wildfire expert says.
Priceless paintings by Monet, Cezanne, Van Gogh and others were unharmed Saturday after firefighters worked to douse a blaze that broke out in the roof of Somerset House, a large central London arts venue, officials said.
Former New York Rep. George Santos is expected to plead guilty Monday to federal charges relating to fraudulent activity during his 2022 midterm campaign, according to multiple sources familiar with the deal.
An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon early Saturday killed at least 10 Syrian nationals, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck the eastern coast of Russia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
Fighters from Sudan's paramilitary group have rampaged through a central village, looting and burning and killing at least 85 people, including women and children.
Politicians often recalibrate in the face of shifting public opinions and circumstances. Across two decades in elected offices, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is no exception.
Veteran broadcaster Charles Adler and Saskatchewan hospital executive Tracy Muggli are Canada's latest independent senators.
Friday marked the one month countdown to Parliament resuming and voters going to the polls in a pair of byelections in Manitoba and Quebec. With the sun starting to set on the Canadian political summer, here's what you need to know about the key political happenings between now and when MPs return to Ottawa.
The Liberal government said it has not yet made a decision on whether it will grant a bonus for the head of CBC after the public broadcaster eliminated hundreds of jobs.
Experts say late summer is a great moment to add an eye test to the back-to-school checklist.
The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing outbreaks of mpox in Congo and elsewhere in Africa to be a global emergency, requiring urgent action to curb the virus' transmission.
Tiny air pollutants have been clearly linked to premature deaths, but there's at least one way to protect yourself, according to the lead researcher of a new study.
The phrase 'once in a blue moon' is going to ring true as a super blue moon is set illuminate Toronto's night skies starting Monday. The super blue moon will be full for about three days, according to NASA, but what exactly is it?
Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok on Tuesday began allowing users to create AI-generated images from text prompts and post them to X.
Madonna will fund an artistic project involving youths, she announced during her 66th birthday celebrations in Pompeii.
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
A Missouri woman has been arrested on charges she orchestrated a brazen scheme to defraud Elvis Presley's family by trying to auction off his Graceland mansion and property before a judge halted the mysterious foreclosure sale, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.
Canada's two largest railroads are starting to shut down their shipping networks as a labour dispute with the Teamsters union threatens to cause lockouts or strikes that would disrupt cross-border trade with the U.S.
Starbucks has been sued for a third time by a company that accused the coffee chain of stealing its concept for coffee-flavored lipstick and lip gloss.
The latest mega-mansion to hit the market in Whistler, B.C., is the most expensive residential listing within a Canadian mountain resort town, according to its listing agent.
Along with some painkillers and mom's chicken soup, the best thing to fight off a cold is taking it easy. CTV News film critic Richard Crouse offers up five movies you can watch to help make you feel better (Andrii Zorii / Getty Images)
Summer traffic on Cape Cod can require some patience, but Rebecca and Danya Mahota had no time to spare.
As Carlos Alcaraz slipped to a shock defeat against Gael Monfils in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, he became so frustrated that he smashed his racket against the court several times, bending the frame out of shape while the crowd looked on stunned.
For close to 50 years, every single hockey sweater worn in the NHL has been stitched by a small factory in St-Hyacinthe, QUe.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
An Interlake-area man is being hailed a Hometown Hero for taking his neighbours into Winnipeg for medical appointments and other important life moments.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
As has frequently been the case this summer and for the last few years, the weekend began with emergency department closures at multiple hospitals around B.C.
Thunderstorms, including “heavy downpours” and strong winds, are in the forecast for southwestern B.C. late Saturday evening.
Canada earned its first win of the Little League World Series on Saturday with a 12-5 victory over Puerto Rico.
Police say a Toronto man is facing 101 charges in connection with an auto-fraud investigation.
One person is dead following a three-vehicle collision that took place Saturday afternoon on Deerfoot Trail.
Family and friends of Morgan Kitchen gathered at Centre Street Church Central Campus in Calgary Saturday morning for his funeral.
The Reklaws got the rain to stop, and Dallas Smith helped turn a fixer-upper of a Friday into a full-blown party on the opening night of Country Thunder.
CTV News Ottawa broadcasts continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16.
Parts of eastern Ontario are under a rainfall warning with storms expected to move across the region on Saturday.
An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustee is asking eastern Ontario's largest school board to join a number of organizations and the city's mayor to withdraw their participation from next week's Capital Pride festival over pro-Palestinian comments made by its organizers.
The Aug. 9 rainstorm and flooding left many homeowners in Quebec dealing with serious damage. Laval is one city that was hit hard, including a group of residents whose homes have been deemed unsafe by the fire department.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement on Saturday for 'significant rainfall amounts' from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.
Parks Canada says a wildfire that forced everyone to flee the Alberta town of Jasper and destroyed close to a third of its buildings is now listed as "being held."
Edmontonians were asked to avoid a section of the Bisset neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
It could take more than a century for the freshly burned forest in Jasper National Park to regenerate into its previous postcard-perfect form, a wildfire expert says.
One person is dead after a fire in Porters Lake, N.S., said a media representative for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services.
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
Vendors from across Atlantic Canada are in Sussex, N.B. this weekend to attend one of the region’s largest gatherings for collectors and bargain hunters.
CTV News Winnipeg gathered the best summer songs—from the past and present—by reaching out to notable Manitobans, including Mayor Scott Gillingham, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, and singer Chantal Kreviazuk.
O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation to declare state of emergency following multiple stabbings and serious assaults, as well as "alcohol-related" activities.
Community members gathered Saturday to remember those impacted by impaired driving in Manitoba, honouring their lives with a memorial service.
Ice time at Regina’s Brandt Centre is causing a controversy as a new privately owned league has bumped some long-time users of the space on short notice.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not have much go their way in Friday night’s matchup against the Montreal Alouettes as the team fell short 27-24.
A celebration of the un-earthing of Scotty the T-Rex took place on Friday at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM).
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two men after they were told a driver and a passenger approached children in the Laurelwood area of Waterloo.
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
As November approaches, the Saskatoon mayoral race is heating up, with key candidates now stepping forward and outlining their platforms.
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
Four Ontarians are now $1 million richer this Saturday morning, so those who play the Lotto Max may want to check their tickets.
One of Canada's largest dog festivals drew thousands of canines and their human companions near London.
A walkout could occur as early as Aug. 30.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including a tornado watch for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
In light of World Honey Bee Day on Satuday, local beekeepers recognized the crucial role that honey bees play in the ecosystem.
Sharing hockey's most prized possession with fans in his hometown, Florida Panthers defenseman and Belle River native Aaron Ekblad brought the Stanley Cup back to where his journey began.
A foot pursuit has led to the arrest of two men who LaSalle police say illegally entered vehicles and stole multiple items.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Thunderstorms, including “heavy downpours” and strong winds, are in the forecast for southwestern B.C. late Saturday evening.
Low water levels brought on by years of severe drought, paired with meagre snowpack and rainfall, are leaving B.C.'s salmon in a compromising position during their spawning migration, a fisheries expert warns.
A new analysis warns that Canada's major cities are struggling to keep their transit systems running, and says public transit is heading for a 'downward spiral' unless major new streams of operating revenue open up.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
More details are being released about the Kraft Hockeyville celebrations to take place in northern Ontario next month after Elliot Lake, Ont. beat out several other cities in March and won the title.
Tourism experts say people from near and far want to explore all northern Ontario has to offer.
A string of vandalism in the Sault's downtown has the city out dozens of parking meters worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
