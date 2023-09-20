Climate and Environment

    • Tornadoes kill 10 people and seriously injure 4 others in eastern China

    In this frame taken from a video, debris scatters in the sky after a tornado swept through houses in Suqian city in eastern China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Zhang via AP) In this frame taken from a video, debris scatters in the sky after a tornado swept through houses in Suqian city in eastern China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Zhang via AP)
    BEIJING -

    Two tornadoes within hours killed 10 people and seriously injured four others in eastern China, state media said Wednesday.

    The first tornado hit parts of Suqian city in Jiangsu province on Tuesday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV said. It destroyed 137 homes and damaged crop land and pig farms. Five people died and four were injured.

    A second tornado in the evening killed five people in Yancheng city, which is in the same province about 190 kilometres (120 miles) southeast of Suqian.

    Videos posted online of the first tornado showed cars that had been tossed about, including at least one flipped onto its side, and debris swirling in the air above a several story-high building.

    CCTV said that power and road service had been restored in the Suqian area.

    Tornadoes are rare in China but have caused deaths in Jiangsu in recent years. One person in the province was killed in a tornado last year and four died in 2021. Another tornado killed eight people in the city of Wuhan the same day.

    MORE Climate News

    RISKIN REPORTS

    Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

    Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

    Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

    Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

    Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

    Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

    Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

    Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News