Too many wild deer are roaming England's forests. Can promoting venison to consumers help?

BREAKING Feds move to end port strikes, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
In the half-light of dusk, Martin Edwards surveys the shadows of the ancient woodland from a high seat and waits. He sits still, watching with his thermal camera.
Even the hares don't seem to notice the deer stalker until he takes aim. The bang of his rifle pierces the stillness. He's killed a buck, one of many wild deer roaming this patch of forest in Hampshire, southern England.
Edwards advocates humane deer management: the culling of deer to control their numbers and ensure they don't overrun forests and farmland in a country where they no longer have natural predators. For these advocates, shooting deer is much more than a sport. It's a necessity because England's deer population has gotten out of control.
There are now more deer in England than at any other time in the last 1,000 years, according to the Forestry Commission, the government department looking after England's public woodland.
That has had a devastating impact on the environment, officials say. Excessive deer foraging damages large areas of woodland including young trees, as well as the habitats of certain birds like robins. Some landowners have lost huge amounts of crops to deer, and overpopulation means that the mammals are more likely to suffer from starvation and disease.
"They will produce more young every year. We've got to a point where farmers and foresters are definitely seeing that impact," said Edwards, pointing to some young hazel shrubs with half-eaten buds. "If there's too many deer, you will see that they've literally eaten all the vegetation up to a certain height."
Forestry experts and businesses argue that culling the deer -- and supplying the meat to consumers -- is a double win: It helps rebalance the ecosystem and provides a low-fat, sustainable protein.
While venison -- a red meat similar to lean beef but with an earthier flavour -- is often perceived as a high-end food in the U.K., one charity sees it as an ideal protein for those who can't afford to buy other meats.
"Why not utilize that fantastic meat to feed people in need?" said SJ Hunt, chief executive of The Country Food Trust, which distributes meals made with wild venison to food banks.
An estimated two million deer now roam England's forests.
The government says native wild deer play a role in healthy forest ecosystems, but acknowledges that their population needs managing. It provides some funding for solutions such as building deer fences.
But experts like Edwards, a spokesman for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, believe lethal control is the only effective option, especially after deer populations surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic was a boon to deer because hunters, like everyone else, stayed home and the restaurant market -- the main outlet for venison in the U.K. -- vanished overnight.
"There were no sales of venison and the price was absolutely on the floor," said Ben Rigby, a leading venison and game meats wholesaler. "The deer had a chance to breed massively."
Rigby's company now processes hundreds of deer a week, turning them into diced venison or steaks for restaurants and supermarkets. One challenge, he said, is growing the domestic appetite for venison so it appears on more dinner plates, especially after Brexit put new barriers up for exporting the meat.
"We're not really a game-eating nation, not like in France or Germany or Scandinavia," he said. "But the U.K. is becoming more and more aware of it and our trade is growing."
Shooting deer is legal but strictly regulated in England. Stalkers must have a licence, use certain kinds of firearms and observe open seasons. They also need a valid reason, such as when a landowner authorizes them to kill the deer when their land is damaged. Hunting deer with packs of dogs is illegal.
Making wild venison more widely available in supermarkets and beyond will motivate more stalkers to cull the deer and ensure the meat doesn't go to waste, Edwards said.
Forestry England, which manages public forests, is part of that drive. In recent years it supplied some hospitals with 1,000 kg (1.1 tons) of wild venison, which became the basis of pies and casseroles popular with patients and staff, it said.
The approach appears to have been well received, though it has attracted some criticism from animal welfare group PETA, which advocates veganism.
Hunt, the food charity chief, said there's potential to do much more with the meat, which she described as nutritious and "free-range to the purest form of that definition."
Her charity distributed hundreds of thousands of pouches of venison Bolognese meals to food banks last year -- and people are hungry for more, she said.
She recalled attending one food bank session where the only protein available was tinned sardines, tinned baked beans and the venison meals.
"There were no eggs. There was no cheese. That's all that they could do, and people were just saying, 'Thank you, please bring more (of the venison)," she said. "That's fantastic, because people realize they're doing a double positive with helping the environment by utilizing the meat as well."
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
A Brampton woman says she is devastated after she lost more than $200,000 — her life's savings — to a romance scam.
A man who authorities said was upset over his divorce settlement rammed his car into a crowd of people exercising at a sports complex in southern China, killing 35 and severely injuring dozens of others, police said Tuesday.
A new Louisiana law that requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public classroom by Jan. 1 has been temporarily blocked after a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction on Tuesday.
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, resigned Tuesday after an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.
President-elect Donald Trump has selected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to two people familiar with the selection.
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Police say 23 people were arrested after suspects in a stolen car opened fire on a group standing outside a recording studio in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood on Monday night.
A Brampton woman says she is devastated after she lost more than $200,000 — her life's savings — to a romance scam.
Forecasters are warning about the potential for landslides, downed tree branches and power outages Tuesday as another “vigorous” storm bears down on B.C.’s South Coast.
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
Frank Auerbach, who fled Nazi Germany for Britain as a child and became one of the major artists of the 20th century, has died aged 93.
A new Louisiana law that requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public classroom by Jan. 1 has been temporarily blocked after a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction on Tuesday.
Queen Camilla is set to return to public duties Tuesday after missing weekend events commemorating the nation's war dead because she was recovering from a chest infection.
Nighttime bike rides to Kaifeng, an ancient city in central China’s Henan province known for its historic sites and soup dumplings, have been all the rage among college students in the nearby provincial capital Zhengzhou – a trend initially encouraged by the government as it sought to promote local tourism.
Donald Trump is expected to tap U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, Reuters sources said on Monday, putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as America's top diplomat once the Republican president-elect takes office in January.
Israel has failed to meet U.S. demands to allow greater humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, where conditions are worse than at any point in the 13-month-old war, international aid organizations said Tuesday.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Following the re-election of former U.S. president Donald Trump, former finance minister Bill Morneau says the Canadian government should re-evaluate the timing of some cornerstone Liberal policies.
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
An opponent of vaccines who urged violence against scientists, politicians and public health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Monday.
Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.
African elephants are Earth's largest land animals, remarkable mammals that are very intelligent and highly social. They also are in peril.
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
Bernadett 'Bett'” Szabó, a 19-year-old Hungarian sex worker, was murdered in the Dutch capital in 2009. Now, more than 15 years after her death, police are hoping to uncover new information about her killing.
As Toronto readies for Taylor Swift’s arrival this week, some crowd management and planning experts say additional safety precautions should be taken when tens of thousands of fans fill the city's downtown core on show nights.
Italian authorities say a network of European art forgers who painted fake Warhols, Banksys and Picassos and then tried to sell them to unsuspecting buyers with the help of complicit auction houses has been dismantled.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting to grow their family. Fox announced her pregnancy in a social media post Monday.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
Shopify Inc. reported US$828 million in net income for its third quarter, up from US$718 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue rose 26 per cent.
Doom spending, or the practice of spending money to soothe fears about broader issues like politics or the economy, shows up everywhere from YouTube and TikTok videos to Reddit to personal finance discussions and data in surveys.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
A Vancouver designer is making waves in the architectural world with an outdoor modular building created to address the city’s unrelenting housing crisis.
Christine Sinclair played her final professional match Saturday night, capping off a career that saw the Canadian superstar win three professional league titles, an Olympic gold medal and finish with the most international goals, men or women, in soccer history.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Max Pacioretty on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.
Canada will be without captain Alphonso Davies for its upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Suriname.
Select Porsche owners in Canada have been told to stop driving their cars immediately and to seek repairs after an issue was identified that could cause wheels to separate from vehicles.
A driver's trip from London, Ont. to Ottawa to visit their girlfriend ended in a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 417, according to police.
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
A multi-vehicle crash along Highway 1 in Burnaby partially shut down traffic Tuesday morning.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Forecasters are warning about the potential for landslides, downed tree branches and power outages Tuesday as another “vigorous” storm bears down on B.C.’s South Coast.
Toronto seems to be utterly enchanted by Taylor Swift with fans starting to make their way to one of her six sold-out shows this month.
Police say 23 people were arrested after suspects in a stolen car opened fire on a group standing outside a recording studio in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood on Monday night.
Two women were randomly attacked on GO trains Monday night and police say they are searching for a suspect in the 'unprovoked' assaults.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
A home in Castleridge was significantly damaged in a fire Monday afternoon.
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
A coalition of community groups is calling on Ottawa City Council to raise property taxes "to a level that sustains existing services and infrastructure," increase parking fees, and invest in transit, community services and climate action in its 2025 budget.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats against his partner is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.
Several international flights scheduled to land at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport had to be diverted due to the discovery of a 'package of interest.'
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Edmonton police are looking for a missing 68-year-old man with dementia.
After a cloudy and slightly cooler-than-expected Remembrance Day, temperatures will bounce back up above the 5 C mark this afternoon.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Nova Scotia's political party leaders will return to the election campaign trail Tuesday after taking Monday off for Remembrance Day.
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday in Fredericton.
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
A sacred fire burning in Winnipeg has brought healing and hope to some members of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler’s family.
Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll will be coming to the Queen City in March.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Fire crews reported that no one was hurt after flames broke out in a home on Robinson Street in central Regina.
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
A Brantford man has been charged after Waterloo Regional Police said he tried to get away from police in a stolen vehicle.
A 15-year-old boy from Kitchener, Ont. is facing a long list of criminal charges as the Waterloo Regional Police Service wraps up a lengthy swatting investigation.
Jelly Roll is coming to Saskatoon.
Saskatoon Public Library workers will be on strike Tuesday as part of ongoing contract negotiations with SPL.
A look at some of the ways Saskatoon residents paid their respects on Remembrance Day.
Dozens of 'Justice for Kaylie' supporters rally Tuesday morning during the first court hearing for the northern Ontario man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend.
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
Failing to comply with a property standards order issued by city hall could add almost $100,000 to the tax bill of a prominent eyesore in east London.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Changes proposed to the city’s Special Events By-law would allow outdoor concerts and music festivals to play later – but not louder.
A Barrie man is accused of being at the centre of an alleged $2.2 million stolen used car scheme.
Fire crews were called to an early-morning fire at recycling depot on John Street.
Hydro One says about 1,200 customers are without power in the Muskoka region.
Essex County OPP officers in Tecumseh and Leamington have charged two people with impaired driving following separate collisions.
Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify some people caught on surveillance following the theft of a vehicle. Around 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 5, police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle in Thamesville.
Rumors began spreading this morning that the school’s annual Winter Walkthrough in December was being postponed until January.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.
Canadians across the country spent Monday paying tribute to the soldiers who have fought and died while serving Canada.
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
Dozens of 'Justice for Kaylie' supporters rally Tuesday morning during the first court hearing for the northern Ontario man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend.
Remembrance Day celebrations took place across the country Monday, with Canadians reflecting on the sacrifices made by the men and women who served our country.
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.