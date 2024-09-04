Thunderstorms, air quality warnings: Canada's weather forecast for the week

Canadians are in for a mixed bag of weather as forecasts say warm and cool temperatures will drag across western provinces in the coming days.

According to CTV Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, temperatures in the eastern Prairies are five to 10 degrees cooler than the daytime highs on Tuesday, which reached the low 30s in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.

Air quality warnings have also been expanded across Saskatchewan and Manitoba due to wildfire smoke, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency said, "Fires in northern Saskatchewan will move into west central areas of Manitoba in the wake of a cold front moving through the area."

Air quality and visibility can change based on time and distance, it warned.

Thunderstorm action in Manitoba's central region Wednesday morning will track into northwestern Ontario as storms intensify due to a stalled front, McEwen said. Heavy rain, hail and damaging winds are expected.

Regions in B.C. like Kelowna and Penticton will experience the hottest temperatures in Canada, with forecasts in the low 30s.

Environment Canada said parts of B.C.'s coastline, such as the Lakes District, are under an air quality statement for the next 24 to 48 hours. "Elevated pollution levels are expected," the statement read.

McEwen said the haze will move eastward towards northwestern Ontario, through Wednesday, along with severe thunderstorm watches. The warnings said wind gusts could climb to 90 km/h and storms could produce toonie-sized hail and heavy downpours.

The weather agency said storms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon through into the evening.

Wind warnings were issued for regions in Quebec, including Quaqtaq and Salluit, as westerly winds up to 90 km/h are expected on Thursday.

Parts of central and northeastern Newfoundland and Labrador are under a frost advisory Wednesday through Thursday morning. Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas, Environment Canada advised.

McEwen said three tropical hurricane disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean have a low to medium chance of developing over the next five days.