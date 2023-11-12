Thousands march through Amsterdam calling for climate action ahead of Dutch general election
Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday calling for more action to tackle climate change, in a mass protest just 10 days before a national election.
Organizers claimed that 70,000 people took part in the march and called it the biggest climate protest ever in the Netherlands.
Activist Greta Thunberg was among those walking through the historic heart of the Dutch capital. She and former European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans, who now leads a center-left, two-party bloc in the election campaign, were among speakers due to address a crowd that gathered on a square behind the landmark Rijksmuseum.
"We live in a time of crises, all of which are the result of the political choices that have been made. It has to be done and it can be done differently," organizer the Climate Crisis Coalition said in a statement.
While the coalition included the Fridays for Future youth movement, protesters were all ages and included a large contingent of medics in white coats carrying a banner emblazoned with the text: "Climate crisis health crisis."
"I am a pediatrician. I'm here standing up for the rights of children," said Laura Sonneveld. "Children are the first to be affected by climate change."
Tackling climate change is one of the key policy areas for political parties contesting the Nov. 22 general election.
"It is time for us to protest about government decisions," said Margje Weijs, a Spanish teacher and youth coach. "I hope this influences the election."
