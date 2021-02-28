TORONTO -- Climate change is leaving many animals with worrisome futures. Others, though, seem better equipped to adapt.

Scientists have long believed that yellow warblers fall into the latter category.

After all, they're already found in many different environments – rainy ones, dry ones, and everything in between.

However, new research suggests we've misunderstood something important about these migratory songbirds.

In the video at the top of this page, CTV News Science and Technology Analyst Dan Riskin explains how these birds of a feather stick together as they move up and down the Americas, and why it means climate change might be more of a problem for them than we've realized.