'There's no excuse': An expert's tips for the garbage Canadians get wrong

When it comes to “garbage day” in Canada, it can feel like there are too many rules to remember.

If the item does not go in the correct bin — compost, recycling, garbage — sustainability expert Candice Batista says it can really mess up the system.

"Let's say you're throwing a whole bunch of recyclables that are recyclable into the bin, but you're also putting dirty packaging in there," Batista told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday. "When it gets to the recycling facility, it has a very high chance that all of that will be discarded because they just send it to garbage. They don't have the time and they don't have the infrastructure and staff in place to go through every little bit."

For example, Batista said, if glass is cleaned it can be added to the recycling bin, but if it's broken it will go in the garbage.

Communities will issue rules and regulations to residents, but in case the notice was misplaced, Batista says people can simply search the internet.

"There's really no excuse," she said.

Some areas in Canada have a municipal green bin or compost program which allows residents to throw away organic material. However, Batista says "biodegradable" plastic bags are not made for city compost facilities.

"Most facilities can't take these (biodegradable plastic) kinds of items, because they need specific environments to break down," she said. "If you have a backyard compost bin, it's possible that a product like (a biodegradable bag) could go in there."

Biodegradable bags will often say how they break down.

"They need a certain environment, certain temperature and certain amount of time to break down (which can) take between two months and five years to break down depending on the item," Batista said.

Another composting faux pas is using paper towels with potentially toxic cleaning products, then throwing them in the green bin.

"If you've cleaned with toxic chemicals, it's advisable not to put it into the compost bin," Batista said. "That's becoming soil that's then going to be used…and we don't want it filled with toxic chemicals. So if you're using bleach and you're cleaning your home with ammonia and those kinds of things that unfortunately is going to go into the garbage."

