The U.S. leads the world in weather catastrophes, here's why

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs

Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.

A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake U.S. Midwest, South

Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.

  • Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee's anti-drag law

    A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Tennessee's first-in-the-nation law placing strict limits on drag shows just hours before it was set to go into effect, siding with a group that filed a lawsuit claiming the statute violates the First Amendment.

  • Trump indictment ends decades of perceived invincibility

    When Donald Trump steps before a judge next week to be arraigned in a New York courtroom, it will not only mark the first time a former U.S. president has faced criminal charges. It will also represent a reckoning for a man long nicknamed 'Teflon Don,' who until now has managed to skirt serious legal jeopardy despite 40 years of legal scrutiny.

  • Montenegro voters choose president amid political turmoil

    Voters in Montenegro cast ballots Sunday in a runoff presidential election that is a contest between a long-serving pro-western incumbent and a newcomer promising changes in the small NATO member nation located on Europe's Balkan peninsula.

  • Protestors across Canada demonstrate against RBC's fossil-fuel funding

    Demonstrators gathered in 40 locations across Canada on Saturday to voice their opposition to the Royal Bank of Canada's funding of fossil fuel projects. The protests, part of a nation-wide effort dubbed Fossil Fools Day, unfolded in cities including Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Halifax and Vancouver.

    Wet'suwet'en Chief Madeek (Jeff Brown), reacts with his middle finger after he traveled to confront and protest Royal Bank of Canada's funding of Coastal GasLink pipeline and other fossil fuel investments in Toronto on Thursday, April 7, 2022. RBC cancelled its in person annual general meeting. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

  • TikTok attorney: China can't get U.S. data under plan

    Under intense scrutiny from Washington that could lead to a potential ban, the top attorney for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance defended the social media platform's plan to safeguard U.S. user data from China.

