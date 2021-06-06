TORONTO -- We know that harmful greenhouse gas emissions declined during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We also know that when it comes to the big picture of climate change, that decline doesn't mean very much – it wasn't long before emissions started ramping right back up.

What we didn't know, until the recent release of some new research, is that there was a significant long-term positive consequence of that emissions drop – involving as many as tens of thousands of lives that were saved.

In this week's Riskin Report, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains how the global response to COVID-19 had the unintended consequence of saving lives that otherwise would have been cut short due to pollution.

