TORONTO -- Sometimes scientists come up empty. The phenomenon they thought they'd find simply doesn't seem to exist.

That's what one team of researchers thought had happened to them when they tried to investigate how fish harvesters in Cambodia were dealing with climate change. The fishers reported that even though the weather was warmer, their annual fish hauls were not any different than before.

What the researchers didn't realize until later was that climate change was actually affecting the fishers in two significant ways that weren't at all obvious from their data.

In this week's Riskin Report, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains what the researchers had been missing, and why it's a rare positive outcome.

Sign up here to receive The Climate Barometer, delivering climate and environmental news to your inbox every week