TORONTO -- By now, the environmental cost of inaction on climate change should be evident – but what about the economic cost?

In an effort to determine what various levels of climate action will mean financially, the European Central Bank recently analyzed three scenarios: political and business leaders staying the course on meeting the Paris Agreement targets, a decision to take less action now in order to save money, and nothing at all being done about climate change.

Projecting all three scenarios out 30 years and running a stress test, they found that one scenario was a clear winner when it comes to business profitability.

CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin breaks it down in this week's Riskin Report.

