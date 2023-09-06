The death toll from fierce storms and flooding in Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria rises to 11
The death toll from severe rainstorms that lashed parts of Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria increased to 11 Wednesday after rescue teams in the three neighbouring countries recovered four more bodies.
A flash flood at a campsite in northwestern Turkiye near the border with Bulgaria killed at least four people -- with two found dead Wednesday -- and carried away bungalow homes. Rescuers were still searching for two people reported missing at the campsite.
Another two people died in Istanbul, Turkiye's largest city, where Tuesday's storms inundated hundreds of homes and workplaces in several neighbourhoods.
The victims in Istanbul included a 32-year-old Guinean citizen who was trapped inside his basement apartment in the low-income Kucukcekmece district, Turkish broadcaster HaberTurk TV reported. The other was a 57-year-old woman who died after being swept away by the floods in another neighbourhood, the private DHA news agency reported.
The surging flood waters affected more than 1,750 homes and businesses in the city, according to the Istanbul governor's office. They included a line of shops in the Ikitelli district, where the deluge dragged parked vehicles and mud into furniture stores, destroying the merchandise, DHA reported.
The floods also engulfed a parking area for containers and trucks on the city's outskirts where people found safety by climbing on the roof of a restaurant, Turkish media reports said.
In Greece, a record rainfall caused at least two deaths near the central city of Volos and three people were reported missing. The fire department said one man was killed Tuesday when a wall buckled and fell on him, and the body of a woman was discovered Wednesday.
Authorities banned traffic in Volos, the nearby mountain region of Pilion and the resort island of Skiathos, where many households remained without electricity Wednesday. Traffic was also banned in another two regions of central Greece near Volos, while the storms were forecast to continue until at least Thursday afternoon.
In Bulgaria, a storm caused floods on the country's southern Black Sea coast. The body of a missing tourist was recovered from the sea Wednesday, raising the overall death toll to three. Border police vessels and drones were assisting efforts to locate another two people still listed as missing.
TV footage showed cars and camper vans being swept out to sea in the southern resort town of Tsarevo, where authorities declared a state of emergency.
Most of the rivers in the region burst their banks and several bridges were destroyed, causing serious traffic problems.
Tourism Minister Zaritsa Dinkova said about 4,000 people were affected by the disaster along the entire southern stretch of Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.
"There is a problem transporting tourists because it is dangerous to go by coach on the roads affected by the floods," she added.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morning
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely anticipate the central bank will hold its key lending rate steady.
Child dead, youth arrested after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police
A child is dead and a youth has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
Indo-Pacific leaders see a partner in Canada, elevating its status within ASEAN-bloc
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is welcoming Canada as its latest strategic partner. The 10-nation bloc made the symbolic gesture today during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to the host city of Jakarta.
'I would love blue sky, no smoke:' Yellowknife resident on returning home today
As Yellowknife residents are set to return after weeks away due to wildfires, one man shared his anxieties about what they may have to deal with when they get home.
China authorities arrest 2 for smashing shortcut through Great Wall with excavator
China's Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
More than 1,000 emergency room closures reported across Canada, Yellowknife's evacuation order scheduled to be lifted, and a 'Freedom Convoy' trial kicks off. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
This summer was a global record breaker for the highest heat ever measured, meteorologists say
Earth has sweltered through its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured, with a record warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
Canada
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morning
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely anticipate the central bank will hold its key lending rate steady.
-
'Freedom Convoy' trial to hear from Ottawa police on second day
A court in Ottawa is expected to hear from additional members of city's police service today on the second day of the trial of two key 'Freedom Convoy' organizers.
-
'I would love blue sky, no smoke:' Yellowknife resident on returning home today
As Yellowknife residents are set to return after weeks away due to wildfires, one man shared his anxieties about what they may have to deal with when they get home.
-
Thousands start journey home as Yellowknife evacuation order scheduled to lift
Thousands of vehicles are expected to travel to Yellowknife in the coming days as a three-week evacuation order is set to lift at noon today.
-
Child dead, youth arrested after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police
A child is dead and a youth has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.
-
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
World
-
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
-
Greek ferry captain, 3 seamen face homicide charges over death of tardy passenger pushed into sea
A Greek island ferry captain and three of his crew faced homicide charges Wednesday over the death of a tardy passenger who was pushed by crew members into the sea as he tried to force his way onto the departing vessel in the country's main port of Piraeus.
-
China authorities arrest 2 for smashing shortcut through Great Wall with excavator
China's Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut.
-
Russia says southeast Ukraine is now the main focus of fighting in the war
The Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine has become the most recent hot spot for battles in the 18-month war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday, as Kyiv's forces press ahead with their counteroffensive.
-
More than 5 million people have been displaced by a monthslong conflict in Sudan, UN agency says
More than 5 million people have been displaced by the monthslong fighting in Sudan, the United Nations' migration agency said Wednesday as clashes between the country's military and a rival paramilitary force show no sign of easing.
-
The U.S. sent cluster munitions to Ukraine but activists still seek to bolster a treaty banning them
Backers of an international agreement that bans cluster munitions, which harm and kill many more civilians than combatants, are striving to prevent erosion in support for the deal after what one leading human rights group calls an "unconscionable" U.S. decision to ship such weapons to Ukraine for its fight against Russia.
Politics
-
Indo-Pacific leaders see a partner in Canada, elevating its status within ASEAN-bloc
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is welcoming Canada as its latest strategic partner. The 10-nation bloc made the symbolic gesture today during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to the host city of Jakarta.
-
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
-
'Freedom Convoy' trial to hear from Ottawa police on second day
A court in Ottawa is expected to hear from additional members of city's police service today on the second day of the trial of two key 'Freedom Convoy' organizers.
Health
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
More than one in five Canadian workers considering leaving their jobs: survey
Telus Health's latest mental health index has revealed that more than one in five Canadian workers are contemplating leaving their jobs.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Sci-Tech
-
4 exceptionally preserved Roman swords discovered in a Dead Sea cave in Israel
Four Roman-era swords, their wooden and leather hilts and scabbards and steel blades exquisitely preserved after 1,900 years in a desert cave, surfaced in a recent excavation by Israeli archaeologists near the Dead Sea, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday.
-
Carmakers are failing the privacy test. Owners have little to no control of the data they hand over
Cars are getting an 'F' in data privacy. Most major manufacturers admit they may be selling your personal information, a new study finds, with half also saying they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.
-
EU targets Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, ByteDance, Meta, Microsoft in next phase of digital crackdown
The European Union is targeting Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance under new digital rules aimed at reining in the market power of online companies.
Entertainment
-
BTS' Jung Kook to join Global Citizen Festival lineup to make one of his first U.S. solo appearances
Jung Kook of BTS will join the Global Citizen Festival lineup, making one of his first live solo appearances at the Sept. 23 concert in New York's Central Park.
-
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.
-
Beyonce got a birthday serenade from Diana Ross
During Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour" concert in Los Angeles, Diana Ross surprised the crowd when she stepped on stage to serenade Bey with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
Business
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morning
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely anticipate the central bank will hold its key lending rate steady.
-
More post-secondary students rely on parents, stay home to finish school: RBC poll
Inflation is driving more post-secondary students to stay home with their parents as they complete post-secondary school than a decade ago, a poll by RBC shows.
-
Carmakers are failing the privacy test. Owners have little to no control of the data they hand over
Cars are getting an 'F' in data privacy. Most major manufacturers admit they may be selling your personal information, a new study finds, with half also saying they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.
Lifestyle
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
Sports
-
Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
The Spanish soccer federation fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women's World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.
-
Trio of Canadian Olympians the first players to sign with Ottawa's new pro women's hockey team
Ottawa's new professional women's hockey team has its first three players, a trio of gold medal-winning Olympians.
-
NHL stars hit the links in Muskoka to support Special Olympics
NHL star Morgan Rielly traded his hockey stick for a golf club this week in Muskoka to co-host the inaugural Motionball Forty Fore Fall Classic in support of the Special Olympics.
Autos
-
Carmakers are failing the privacy test. Owners have little to no control of the data they hand over
Cars are getting an 'F' in data privacy. Most major manufacturers admit they may be selling your personal information, a new study finds, with half also saying they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.
-
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.