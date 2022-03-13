Canada's boreal forest isn't exactly where you were taught it was.

As the planet warms, areas farther north are becoming hospitable to coniferous trees.

The trees on the southern edge, meanwhile, are dying out because conditions there are now too hot and dry for them to survive.

As CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, this has important consequences for wildfire zones, methane emissions, and biodiversity.

