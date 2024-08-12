Temperatures will reach 30 C in some Canadian provinces. Here's where

Some Canadian provinces are in for a mixed bag of thunderstorms, heat warnings and air quality alerts as summer weather and wildfires continue this week.

Here’s a look at the week’s forecast.

Extreme heat

Five provinces and two territories are under heat warnings this week.

In northern Alberta, including Mackenzie County and Wood Buffalo, heat advisories say warm daytime temperatures, near 30 C, will last until early next week, according to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

Environment Canada said temperatures will moderate on Wednesday.

Some areas in B.C., Manitoba, and Saskatchewan can expect similar temperatures.

Heat advisories are also issued across the territories, including in Fort Simpson and Hay River, in the Northwest Territories. Forecasts say warm temperatures will range from 29 to 35 C during the day. The weather agency said temperatures will moderate Tuesday.

In places like Arviat and Baker Lake, in Nunavut, daytime highs will reach mid-to-high 20s to low 30s Monday into Tuesday.

For areas under heat warnings in Nunavut, Environment Canada said the passage of a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring back seasonal daytime high temperatures into Wednesday afternoon.

Poor air quality

Air quality advisories are in effect in areas also under heat warnings, McEwen said.

Advisories for areas in northern Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba say wildfire smoke is causing, or is expected to cause, very poor air quality and reduced visibility.

The advisories also warn that air quality can vary over short distances and from hour to hour.

In B.C., McEwen said multiple regions across the province — including Fort Nelson, Whistler and Fraser Canyon — are under a special air quality statement.

In the statement, Environment Canada says fires in the Northwest Territories will have a more "notable" impact in southern, central, and northeastern B.C over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Regions in the N.W.T and Nunavut that are under heat warnings are also under air quality advisories.

In northern Ontario and Quebec, smoke is the cause of poor air quality over the next few days.

"Smoke plumes moving over northwestern Ontario from a combination of forest fires in the northern Prairies and northern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality," an Environment Canada statement warns.

Thunderstorms

McEwen said a moderate risk of storms is forecast in southern Alberta on Monday afternoon, with hail and gusty winds.

A minor risk of storms is expected across much of Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan, McEwen added.

There is a high risk that severe storms could land in Okanagan, B.C., with strong winds and heavy rain, according to McEwen.

"We are watching potential tropical cyclone 5 which is right near the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean,” said McEwen in Monday’s forecast.

Islands include Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Martin.

McEwen said Ernesto will be the third hurricane of the year and will move westward through the region.