Temperatures will reach 30 C in some Canadian provinces. Here's where

Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise
Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.
Some Canadian provinces are in for a mixed bag of thunderstorms, heat warnings and air quality alerts as summer weather and wildfires continue this week.
Here’s a look at the week’s forecast.
Five provinces and two territories are under heat warnings this week.
In northern Alberta, including Mackenzie County and Wood Buffalo, heat advisories say warm daytime temperatures, near 30 C, will last until early next week, according to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.
Environment Canada said temperatures will moderate on Wednesday.
Some areas in B.C., Manitoba, and Saskatchewan can expect similar temperatures.
Heat advisories are also issued across the territories, including in Fort Simpson and Hay River, in the Northwest Territories. Forecasts say warm temperatures will range from 29 to 35 C during the day. The weather agency said temperatures will moderate Tuesday.
In places like Arviat and Baker Lake, in Nunavut, daytime highs will reach mid-to-high 20s to low 30s Monday into Tuesday.
For areas under heat warnings in Nunavut, Environment Canada said the passage of a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring back seasonal daytime high temperatures into Wednesday afternoon.
Air quality advisories are in effect in areas also under heat warnings, McEwen said.
Advisories for areas in northern Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba say wildfire smoke is causing, or is expected to cause, very poor air quality and reduced visibility.
The advisories also warn that air quality can vary over short distances and from hour to hour.
In B.C., McEwen said multiple regions across the province — including Fort Nelson, Whistler and Fraser Canyon — are under a special air quality statement.
In the statement, Environment Canada says fires in the Northwest Territories will have a more "notable" impact in southern, central, and northeastern B.C over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Regions in the N.W.T and Nunavut that are under heat warnings are also under air quality advisories.
In northern Ontario and Quebec, smoke is the cause of poor air quality over the next few days.
"Smoke plumes moving over northwestern Ontario from a combination of forest fires in the northern Prairies and northern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality," an Environment Canada statement warns.
McEwen said a moderate risk of storms is forecast in southern Alberta on Monday afternoon, with hail and gusty winds.
A minor risk of storms is expected across much of Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan, McEwen added.
There is a high risk that severe storms could land in Okanagan, B.C., with strong winds and heavy rain, according to McEwen.
"We are watching potential tropical cyclone 5 which is right near the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean,” said McEwen in Monday’s forecast.
Islands include Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Martin.
McEwen said Ernesto will be the third hurricane of the year and will move westward through the region.
Cancer cases and deaths among men are expected to surge by 2050, according to a study published Monday, with large increases among men age 65 and older.
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defence Department said Sunday.
An allegedly impaired Toronto driver who was found asleep at the wheel at a police station parking lot north of the city has been charged with impaired driving.
An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed Monday in London's busy theater district and a man was arrested, the Metropolitan Police said, adding there was no indication the attack was terror-related.
Cruise ships have doubled in size over the past two decades, a precedent that could lead to even bigger vessels plying our oceans in the future and bringing potential problems, a new report has warned.
Extreme weather events like fires, floods, heat waves and droughts pose an increasing risk to Canada’s food supply chain, putting pressure on prices all the way to the grocery store shelf, say experts.
Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said wildfire officials will be giving specifics on the criteria needed for re-entry and a return date for evacuees.
Lawyers for two men convicted of mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., are scheduled to appear in court today as the case moves toward sentencing.
Stargazers in Ottawa and Gatineau were treated to a spectacular light show this weekend, as the northern lights lit up the sky.
Frequent beatings, overcrowding, withholding of basic rations. Released Palestinians have described to The Associated Press worsening abuses in Israeli prisons crammed with thousands detained since the war in Gaza began 10 months ago.
Militants allied with the Islamic State group in eastern Congo have killed at least 12 people in several villages in North Kivu province, a local official said Monday.
The death toll from a mountain of rubbish that collapsed in the Ugandan capital rose to 24 on Monday as rescuers with excavators continued searching for victims, according to the city authority.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy broke the government's silence by indirectly acknowledging ongoing military actions against Russia in an effort to 'push the war out into the aggressor's territory' in his nightly address.
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Ottawa area Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jenna Sudds has responded to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's request for financial help to support the city's flagging transit system.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
In its first full year in practice, 2,838 patients died by MAID. The most recent government data shows 13,241 Canadians died by MAID in 2022, accounting for 4.1 per cent of all deaths in the country that year.
Visible annually from mid-July to September 1, the Perseid meteor shower is set to peak between Sunday and before dawn Monday. NASA shares some tips for viewing the Perseids.
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
During Sunday's closing ceremony, the "Mission: Impossible" star performed a daredevil stunt jump from the top of the Stade de France.
In the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively box-office showdown, both husband and wife came out winners. The weekend also featured a high-priced flop. 'Borderland' launched with a paltry US$8.8 million for Lionsgate.
Scotiabank has signed a deal to buy a minority stake in U.S. bank KeyCorp. The Canadian bank will pay a total of about US$2.8 billion for a 14.9 per cent take in the company in two stages.
From his office overlooking the runway at Gander International Airport, Reg Wright can see all flights in and out of his corner of Newfoundland.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
People around the world dream of relocating to Italy live the “Dolce Vita” dream. But for many, that dream remains just that – a dream – because of one major stumbling block: immigration.
The Paris Games are over, the Olympic flame that hung suspended in a cauldron above the Jardins de Tuileries extinguished, and the Olympic flag handed over to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life after suffering from depression and anxiety, his wife Amanda said on Monday.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
The decision to demote a member of the Victoria Police Department who allegedly provided confidential reports to the media will be reviewed, according to B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
Organizers of the Abbotsford International Airshow celebrated a sold-out weekend as thousands descended on the Fraser Valley to take in the sights and sounds provided by vintage aviation machines and modern military aircraft.
Strained affordability amid higher borrowing costs continues to drag down Toronto’s 'lethargic' housing market this summer, according to a new report by RBC Economics.
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a restaurant in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood.
Banff residents will vote in a plebiscite on Monday to determine if a pedestrian zone on Banff Avenue should continue.
Calgary saw sun and cloud to start the day on Monday, with popup thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is continuing to demand the federal government provide new funding to support transit services in the City of Ottawa and is inviting residents to sign a petition in a bid to make that happen.
Thousands of motorists have been caught on camera along King Edward Avenue so far this year, as red light and a photo radar camera keep an eye on traffic in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
The heavy rainfall has caused water to accumulate in the Dorval Tunnel.
A boil water advisory has been lifted for several municipalities on Montreal's South Shore.
Wins have been rare for the Edmonton Elks — and even rarer at home. Boris Bede kicked three field goals on Sunday as the Elks won their second game in a row, and second of the season, defeating the B.C. Lions 33-16.
Bide Awhile Animal Shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., is asking for help supporting 24 kittens.
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
Manitoba's recent efforts to curb retail theft are working, by many accounts, and some businesses are hoping for more permanent changes.
Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in a number of Manitoba communities on Monday morning.
After two decades in business, a beloved independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is shutting its doors for good.
Emergency crews were called to what RCMP said was a serious collision west of Moose Jaw late Sunday night.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
Provincial police said 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.
Guelph Police have charged a man after they said a healthcare worker was touched inappropriately by a patient.
One of Canada’s two railway titans is clapping back after its workers got the green light to move ahead with a strike in just over a week.
The Saskatoon Hilltops kicked off their season in style, taking to SMF Field for their home opener against the Edmonton Huskies.
Saskatchewan RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man from Onion Lake Cree Nation.
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a third crash on a northern Ontario highway Sunday, saying a motor vehicle collision in Estaire closed northbound lanes of Highway 69 for more than two hours.
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is reopened between Espanola and Nairn Centre after a crash on Sunday afternoon.
Air travel service to smaller communities and medium-sized cities is on the decline, pushing up airfares and leaving parts of the country less connected.
Two people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. round 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were called to the crash on Carlow Road south of Warren Street in Central Elgin.
Highway 11 is closed in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.
Cricket is making headlines across Simcoe County.
One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charges after a neighbour dispute in Chatham.
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday as the wildfire service reports more than 1,000 lightning strikes in the region since Friday.
Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies at the Olympic Games in Paris.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Lawyers for two men convicted of mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., are scheduled to appear in court today as the case moves toward sentencing.
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says conserving land is crucial to maintaining biodiversity and preserving habitats that support diverse species and ecological processes.
As of Sunday evening, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed on Saturday or Sunday.
A 27-year-old man faces 22 criminal charges after a firearm, ammo and other items were stolen from a vehicle parked in downtown Sault Ste. Marie last week.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
