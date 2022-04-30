Temperatures break monthly records in India as heat wave scorches region

A man bathes at a public water tap during a hot summer afternoon in Lucknow in the central Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) A man bathes at a public water tap during a hot summer afternoon in Lucknow in the central Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that looks at the importance of temperature when it comes to the survival of boreal forests.

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

Dan Riskin on trust between scientists and the public

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa

The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.

Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally

Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls

Ukrainian forces fought Saturday to hold off a Russian advance aimed at capturing an eastern industrial region along with Ukraine's last holdout in the southern city of Mariupol, where fighters and civilians hiding under a heavily damaged steel mill endure agonizing conditions.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social