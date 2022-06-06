Teck moves to protect 14,000 hectares of wildlife habitat in Canada and Chile

VANCOUVER -

Teck Resources Ltd. says it is moving to protect 14,000 hectares of wildlife habitat in Canada and Chile.

The plan includes a $2-million donation to the Nature Conservancy of Canada for the purchase and ongoing management of nearly 8,000 hectares of land in the East Kootenays of British Columbia.

The company will also donate to the NCC about 162 hectares of Teck-owned land near Kimberley, B.C., plus $600,000 for the ongoing management of the land.

In Chile, the company says 5,800 hectares of a wetland ecosystem near its Quebrada Blanca operations will be protected in partnership with the Ollague Quechua community.

Teck also announced $10 million to create an Indigenous stewardship fund and $12 million in new funding to the Nature Conservancy of Canada to support priority conservation projects in B.C.

Teck says it has set a goal of conserving or rehabilitating at least three hectares of land for every one hectare affected by its mining activities.

"We are committed to working with local partners, communities and Indigenous Peoples to conserve ecologically and culturally significant lands and work towards the goal of becoming a nature positive mining company by 2030," Teck CEO Don Lindsay said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022