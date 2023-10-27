Climate and Environment

    • Tammy has redeveloped into a tropical storm over the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say

    Miami -

    Tammy has redeveloped Friday into a tropical storm over the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.

    The storm around midday was about 215 miles (350 kilometers) east of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph), the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving northwest at 3 mph (5 kph).

    Tropical Storm Tammy earlier this month formed in the Atlantic, became a hurricane and made landfall Oct. 21 on the Caribbean island of Barbuda. Minor damage was reported before Tammy continued over the Atlantic and became a strong extratropical cyclone.

    A gale warning was in effect for Bermuda, where high winds were forecast into Friday night before the storm moves away from Bermuda on Saturday.

