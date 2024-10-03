Climate and Environment

    • Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 9 dead as typhoon batters island's south

    In this photo taken Oct. 3, 2024 and released by the Pingtung County Government, a fire breaks out at a hospital in Pingtung county in southern Taiwan. (Pingtung County Government via AP) In this photo taken Oct. 3, 2024 and released by the Pingtung County Government, a fire breaks out at a hospital in Pingtung county in southern Taiwan. (Pingtung County Government via AP)
    Share
    TAIPEI, Taiwan -

    A fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan killed at least nine people Thursday as the island was being battered by a typhoon.

    The fire occurred in Pingtung county, which has been hit hard by Typhoon Krathon, which made landfall in the afternoon with torrential rains and heavy winds and has brought parts of the island to a standstill.

    Those who died inhaled smoke from the fire, the source of which was still under investigation.

    Soldiers from a nearby base were mobilized to aid medical workers and firefighters in the evacuation of patients and putting out the flames. Reports said 176 patients were rushed to the front entrance and transferred to ambulances or tarps, used to shield them from the pouring rain. They were moved to shelters nearby.

    Krathon made landfall in the major port city of Kaohsiung, packing winds of 126 km/h (78 mph) with higher gusts, according to Taiwan’s weather authorities.

    The slow-moving typhoon has doused eastern and southern parts of the island over the past five days, forcing thousands to evacuate from mountainous or low-lying areas. The weather administration has Kaohsiung and Pingtung County residents to not go outside when the eye of the storm passes above their area.

    Flooding and high winds have caused considerable damage to industries from fishing to to chemicals, while cutting off transportation routes and electrical networks. Taiwan has made considerable progress in fireproofing public facilities in recent years by banning smoking and boosting implimentation of building regulations.

    Correction

    This version has corrected the spelling of Pingtung county.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco

    Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News