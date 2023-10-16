Climate and Environment

    • Suncor CEO appearing today at Commons committee to explain comments on sustainability

    OTTAWA -

    Canada's ongoing political battle between climate action and the economic benefits of the oil and gas industry will be on full display today as the CEO of oilsands giant Suncor appears at a House of Commons committee.

    Rich Kruger was invited to the natural resources committee after he spoke to shareholders in August about refocusing the company on its oil business and reducing the emphasis on the transition to lower-emitting energy sources.

    Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Kruger's comments prove why Ottawa needed to regulate climate action and set emissions caps for oil and gas production since companies like Suncor weren't going to do it on their own.

    Kruger said in an op-ed published in the Calgary Herald in September that his comments were taken out of context and that the company was still committed to decarbonizing its core oil business.

    Suncor is part of the Pathways Alliance, a consortium of oilsands companies investing in carbon capture and storage technology.

    However, Suncor began retreating from renewable energy even before Kruger took over as CEO, moving last year to sell off its solar and wind power assets.

    Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal, who was recently elected chair of the natural resources committee, said he hopes the meeting will bring some clarity about the company's plans.

    "I think it will be an interesting meeting having a CEO of a major oil company at committee, and I think it would be good to hear from his perspective on the direction of his company and the future of the energy industry and why he made the comments he did."

    Guilbeault is set to publish draft regulations later this fall setting a cap on greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas, and then ratcheting that cap down over the next decade.

    The oil and gas industry accounts for more than one-quarter of Canada's total emissions and the country cannot meet its climate targets without significant emissions reductions from the sector by 2030.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

    MORE Climate News

    RISKIN REPORTS

    Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

    Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

    Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

    Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

    Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

    Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

    Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

    Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

    5 Canadians now confirmed killed in Israel-Hamas war, Global Affairs says

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    • Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada

      There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News