Sun gives way to clouds as crews dig out snowed-in stadium for Bills' playoff game vs. Steelers

'Intense' winter storm expected on the East Coast, while deep freeze in the West continues
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
The hum of plows clearing snow from concourses and the scrape of shovels digging out seats echoed throughout Highmark Stadium on Monday hours before the Buffalo Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.
The sun that shone at noon gave way to grey skies, but no more snow, as a small army of stadium employees and fans being paid $20 an hour raced to clear the 70,000-seat facility ahead of the 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
While the green artificial turf was cleared of snow, a large majority of stands were still covered in a white blanket, making it uncertain if they would be cleared in time for the game. But the remnants of the lake-effect snow band that dumped more than two feet of snow on the Bills' home in suburban Orchard Park moved north toward Buffalo, providing relief to those working inside the stadium.
"It certainly helps out. It lightens the mood," said Bob Isaacs, catching a glimpse of a blue sky south of the stadium.
As for how daunting the task at hand was, Isaacs said: "For 2 seconds. Then you got to remember you're a Bills fan. It's all part of the deal."
This is the fourth year the 62-year-old Isaacs has volunteered to shovel snow at the stadium, which he considers his way of supporting his hometown team.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, when the brunt of the storm was hitting the region, with much of it centred on Orchard Park. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in consultation with the NFL had postponed the game on Saturday, citing public safety concerns.
Shovel crews have been working on clearing the stadium seats, walkways and tunnels since Sunday, when snow fell at a rate of more than 2 inches (5 centimetres) per hour. Crews worked overnight, with the Bills making a plea for more volunteers early Monday.
Brandon Brummert woke up at 4 a.m. and made the 90-mile drive from Rochester, New York, to help shovel.
"It's beautiful out now. Thank God the wind's not kicking. If the wind was kicking in, it would be brutal right now with blowing snow," said Brummert, who later in the day will trade his shovel to work the gates as a ticket taker.
Major roadways leading to the stadium were cleared, with 5-foot snowdrifts lining the roads after they were plowed. The National Weather Service forecast for Monday called for a chance of snow showers through the early afternoon, with a high of 18 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 8 Celsius). Temperatures were expected to dip to 14 (minus 10), with winds ranging from 8 to 16 mph (13-26 kph).
Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
A group organizing pro-Palestinian protests is alleging Toronto police 'selectively' enforced a ban on demonstrations at a highway overpass over the weekend.
U.S. Navy ships and aircraft combed areas of the Gulf of Aden for two missing U.S. Navy SEALs on Monday as details emerged about their mission to board and take over a vessel carrying components for medium-range Iranian ballistic missiles headed for Somalia, a U.S. defence official said Monday.
With interest rate cuts likely on the horizon, the Canadian Real Estate Association expects the number of homes changing hands this year to grow following a slowdown in 2023.
Iceland's president said the country is battling "tremendous forces of nature" after molten lava from a volcano in the island's southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
About two-thirds of Canadians surveyed this month said American democracy cannot survive another four years of Donald Trump in the White House, and about half said the United States is on the way to becoming an authoritarian state, a poll released on Monday said.
A mobile food market in St. John’s aims to put affordable and fresh produce on everyone’s kitchen table.
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old Quebec junior college student nearly 24 years ago.
The way B.C. courts decide who gets to keep a family pet after a separation or divorce is changing Monday, as amendments to the province's Family Law Act come into effect.
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas aired a new video on Monday showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages, and Israel's military said that while it was examining the footage, there was serious concern regarding the hostages' fate.
Houthi rebels fired a missile, striking a U.S.-owned ship Monday just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, less than a day after they launched an anti-ship cruise missile toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea, officials said.
A woman was caught on camera as she was riding an electric scooter onto a Florida highway.
Voting is set to begin Monday night in icy Iowa as former U.S. president Donald Trump eyes a victory that would send a resounding message that neither life-threatening cold nor life-changing legal trouble can slow his march toward the Republican Party's 2024 nomination.
The United Nations appealed on Monday for US$4.2 billion to help people in Ukraine and displaced outside the country this year, saying that people on the front lines have "exhausted their meager resources" and many refugees also are vulnerable.
There will be a state funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Broadbent died on Jan. 11 at the age of 87. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the state funeral will be held in Ottawa on Jan. 28.
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are arriving four months past their due date on Monday night at the Peacock Theater, coming after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.
Twenty years after he became a viral sensation with his “American Idol” audition, William Hung is opening up about his gambling problem.
Harrison Ford was honoured with the Career Achievement Award during Sunday’s Critics Choice awards telecast.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. stores across Canada will no longer offer last-day sale items at a 50 per cent discount.
Almost 40% of jobs around the world could be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence, a trend that is likely to deepen inequality, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
In an age of internet memes, polarizing political commentary and various comedic preferences, a new study looks at what gets men and women laughing.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on a mixed day for Canadians on Monday at the Australian Open.
Aaron Jones ran for three touchdowns, Jordan Love threw for three more in his postseason debut, Darnell Savage returned an interception 64 yards for a score and the Packers handed the Cowboys their first home loss since the 2022 opener in a 48-32 wild-card stunner Sunday.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
