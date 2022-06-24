Summer swelter: Persistent global heat waves break records, spirits

Summer swelter: Persistent global heat waves break records, spirits

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer

Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, no more bills or motions will pass in Parliament until MPs and senators return to Ottawa in late September. With politicians now back in their constituencies for a few months, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and digs into what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.

    Centre Block's Peace Tower is seen behind as a Parliamentary Protective Services officer walks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, June 17, 2022.

