'Strong defence': N.W.T. official describes fight against fires as residents gear up for Yellowknife return
As Yellowknife prepares for residents to begin returning, fire crews are still facing huge challenges elsewhere in keeping the flames at bay, with flames at Hay River nearly reaching the town’s hospital.
Mike Westwick, fire information officer, told CTV News Channel on Sunday that crews mounted a “strong defence” yesterday amid strong winds and “significant” fire activity in the area.
“It reached within about half a kilometre of the hospital here in Hay River, so getting very close,” he said. “But our team was able to push back on that fire and keep this place safe. It was a successful day, it was a tough day.”
They relied heavily on air support to try and push the blaze back, deploying numerous helicopters and airtankers to drop water on the fire.
It’s unknown when residents in this area and Fort Smith will be able to return home, but residents of Yellowknife may be able to come back as early as Sept. 6, officials announced Saturday.
Westwick said the fires nearest to Yellowknife are still “being held,” and that progress has been steady.
“Our team’s made good progress there knocking down hotspots, working their way up the perimeter of the fire that was closest to Yellowknife and mopping up behind that,” he said, adding that the fire remained held despite some strong winds over the last few days.
“There’s nothing that can make us happier as responders than seeing folks coming back and getting back to their lives.”
Around 300 firefighters remain in the area, and Westwick cautioned that work is still ongoing to keep the fires in check.
The Emergency Measures Office has arranged flights, road access and transportation from airports, he said, but those returning should be aware that services may be limited at first, and that crews are still working.
“You’re going to see equipment and people working on the road and working along the roads, and we urge you when you return – not only throughout the entire journey, but especially on Highway 3, where we might have folks working – to be especially careful out there.”
Residents have been told to begin preparing for the journey back now, and that they should bring enough food, prescriptions and cash to be self-reliant for 72 hours after returning. Those coming back by plane can register through the territory’s public safety web page to securing returning flights home and allow officials to know how many flights will be needed.
Officials clarified that no one should drive to the border until Sept. 6, as there are no resources set up for anyone thinking they want to just wait up north for the roads to be opened.
Westwick said they’re starting to see some cooler temperatures in the region, after days of temperatures in the high 20s and even early 30s. There were no heat warnings in place for any regions of the Northwest Territories as of Sunday afternoon, a change from the previous week.
“We’re starting to see some temperatures here in the south of the territory that are getting a little bit below 20,” Westwick said. “Today we’re getting some rain here in Hay River, (but) there’s not a lot of other rain in the forecast.”
He said that they spoke to a meteorologist today, who warned them that they will need to remain vigilant for a while due to the weather.
“This is obviously an extraordinarily late fire season in terms of this level of activity here in the Northwest Territories, and firefighters are going to be hard at work for a long time yet here,” Westwick said.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.
Antarctica's ice shelves are thinner than we thought. Here's what that means for sea levels
New research has found that previous studies on the Antarctic ice shelves may have overestimated their thickness, an important factor for scientists to determine how fast sea levels could rise.
'Strong defence': N.W.T. official describes fight against fires as residents gear up for Yellowknife return
As Yellowknife prepares for residents to begin returning, fire crews are still facing huge challenges elsewhere in keeping the flames at bay, with flames at Hay River nearly reaching the town’s hospital.
RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack
Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond in P.E.I., Friday night.
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company because of its public opposition to a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.
Las Vegas drying out after 2 days of heavy rainfall that prompted water rescues, possible drowning
Las Vegas residents on Sunday were drying out after two days of heavy rainfall that flooded streets, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and possibly resulted in at least one death.
Canada
-
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
-
'The landlords have no accountability': Wrongfully evicted B.C. woman wins tenancy branch battle, but says former landlord refuses to pay up
A B.C. woman says she was awarded tens of thousands of dollars by the Residential Tenancy Branch after a wrongful eviction, but is yet to see a cent of it from her former landlord.
-
'Strong defence': N.W.T. official describes fight against fires as residents gear up for Yellowknife return
As Yellowknife prepares for residents to begin returning, fire crews are still facing huge challenges elsewhere in keeping the flames at bay, with flames at Hay River nearly reaching the town’s hospital.
-
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
-
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
-
RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack
Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond in P.E.I., Friday night.
World
-
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands in Nevada; authorities are investigating 1 death
An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert, but some Burning Man revelers said Sunday that their spirits remained unbroken.
-
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company because of its public opposition to a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.
-
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.
-
Russia attacks a Ukrainian port before key grain deal talks between Putin and Turkiye's president
Two people were hospitalized following a 3.5-hour Russian drone barrage on a port in Ukraine's Odessa region on Sunday, officials said. The attack on the Reni seaport comes a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the resumption of food shipments from Ukraine.
-
18 people have been killed in Iraq after a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims to Karbala overturned
A bus carrying pilgrims to the Iraqi city of Karbala overturned north of Baghdad on Saturday, killing 18 people, medical officials said.
-
Pope gives 'noble' Chinese people a shout-out at mass in Mongolia in bid to warm ties
Pope Francis sent a special greeting to China's 'noble' people on Sunday, giving them a special shout-out at the end of a Mass celebrated in neighbouring Mongolia during the first-ever papal visit that was largely overshadowed by Beijing and its crackdown on religious minorities.
Politics
-
Climate change, trade ties top agenda as Trudeau attends summits in Asia
Canada has its eyes on Asia and the lucrative trade markets in the Indo-Pacific region as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to the region for a week of international summits and bilateral meetings.
-
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
-
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
Health
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
People with precarious employment more likely to die early than those with secure employment: study
People who are precariously employed face a 20 per cent higher risk of premature death than those with secure employment, according to a new study by Swedish researchers.
-
France will soon ban disposable vapes under an anti-smoking plan, prime minister says
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Sunday that disposable vapes will soon be banned in the country as part of a national anti-smoking plan.
Sci-Tech
-
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
-
India's moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water
India's moon rover has completed its walk on the lunar surface and been put into sleep mode less than two weeks after its historic landing near the lunar south pole, India's space mission said.
Entertainment
-
Beyonce shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles
Beyonce shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night.
-
Metallica postpones Arizona concert after lead singer tests positive for COVID-19
Metallica postponed Sunday's concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Aerosmith singer and Maui homeowner Steven Tyler urges tourists to return to the island
He's most often associated with Boston, the hometown of his legendary rock band, but Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has a soft spot in his heart for the Hawaiian island of Maui. The singer, who has a home on the island, wants vacationers to return to Maui to help the island's economy -- devastated by wildfires last month -- recover.
Business
-
Household debt rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
-
More remote workers are willing to move in order to find affordable housing
Housing is the least affordable than it has been in about four decades in the U.S. But buying or renting a home might be even less affordable now if it weren’t for the continuing impact of remote and hybrid workers that resulted from the pandemic, according to a recent study by Fannie Mae.
-
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
Lifestyle
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
-
U.S. students transform their drab dorm rooms into comfy living spaces
From US$300 studded headboards to custom-made cabinets to disguise your mini-fridge, students are spending big bucks to decorate their dorm rooms, adding yet another layer to the soaring costs of college.
Sports
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and partner Taylor Townsend advance at U.S. Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American partner Taylor Townsend have advanced in the women's doubles tournament at the U.S. Open.
-
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada past Spain to clinch 2024 Paris Olympics berth
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. The win sends Canada to the international tournament's quarterfinals and clinches a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Max Verstappen wins Italian GP for record 10th straight F1 victory
Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen secured a record 10th straight win with victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, with a Red Bull one-two on Ferrari's home track.
Autos
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.