Climate and Environment

    • Spring storm brings outages across Quebec and Ontario, heavy snow in the east

    An early April spring storm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands continues to move across Canada as residents brace for heavy snow and rain.

    The storm that left residents of Ontario and Quebec in the dark Thursday is now pummelling the East Coast, according to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

    In Atlantic Canada, some areas already buried by earlier snowfall can expect an additional 15 to 20 centimetres of heavy snow, including in in northern New Brunswick. The snow is forecast to taper off Friday night.

    Damaging winds are possible in Cape Breton, N.S., with winds gusts up to 120 km/h.

    Southwestern Newfoundland and Labrador is warned to expect scaling wind gusts between 100 and 120 km/h, McEwen said.

    Winter storm warnings continue along the St. Lawrence River north of Quebec City, and snow accumulation of up to 40 centimetres is possible.

    While the worst of the storm is now in the east, snow was still falling in parts of Ontario Friday morning. And, McEwen warned those hoping this is the last of the spring snow, it doesn't stop there. More snow is on the way through the weekend.

    Further west, Alberta could see snowfall between 15 and 30 centimetres Friday morning thanks to a separate spring storm.

    Looking ahead to next week, southeastern Quebec, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island should expect the better share of clear skies on Monday during the solar eclipse. Clouds are in the forecast elsewhere.  

