Spain announces new department to study effects of very hot weather on health
Spain sweltered in its first official heat wave of the year on Monday as the government announced a new department to investigate and alleviate the effects of extreme temperatures on human health.
The state weather agency, AEMET, said temperatures were predicted to hit 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in the country's south during the hot spell, expected to last until Thursday, and noted that heat waves have become more common during the month of June over the last 12 years.
Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said the country's rising temperatures put vulnerable populations at risk, and more work is needed to understand how to prepare for longer, hotter summers. "We must investigate what happens to our bodies in response to the effects of climate change, in order to mitigate the consequences on our health," Ribera said.
The proposal to create the new department, called the Observatory for Health and Climate Change, will be presented to Spain's Cabinet next month ahead of a snap general election on July 23.
Spain has already banned outdoor work during periods of extreme heat after the death of a municipal worker in Madrid last summer, and set legal maximum and minimum temperatures for workplaces.
The city of Barcelona also operates a network of more than 200 climate shelters to shield people from the heat.
Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch warned that the country was not doing enough to protect people with disabilities from extreme temperatures.
"People with disabilities are at high risk of harm from exposure to extreme heat, including risk of death and physical, social, and mental health distress, especially when they are left to cope with dangerous temperatures on their own," said Jonas Bull, assistant disability rights researcher at the organization.
Spanish researchers at the Carlos III Health Institute recently published a paper showing that urban environments without tree cover or adapted building materials can experience temperatures up to 11 C (20 F) higher than the nearby countryside. The phenomenon, known as "heat islands," affects densely populated Spanish cities such as Valencia, Madrid and Barcelona.
Last year was Spain's hottest ever, and spring 2023 was also declared the hottest on record. The Iberian Peninsula is currently the driest territory in Europe as a prolonged drought extends into summer, the European Union's Copernicus Emergency Management Service said on Monday.
MORE Climate News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Ottawa's air quality expected to improve Monday afternoon
-
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wagner mercenary leader issues defiant audio statement as uncertainty swirls after mutiny
The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ2S+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says 'devil awaits' defendant
The suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in 2022 has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder and other charges in the attack.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Trudeau warns against 'too much speculation' on how Russia's revolt affects Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the leaders of Nordic countries on Monday in a statement to increase co-operation as like-minded partners, and to affirm their support for Ukraine.
Nickelback officially inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame with plaque ceremony in Calgary
Alberta rock band Nickelback sealed its spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday with an official plaque ceremony.
Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane engine in Texas
A ground worker was killed at San Antonio International Airport after being 'ingested' into a plane’s engine Friday, officials said.
opinion | What's the best credit card for you? Advice from an expert
Whether you're applying for your first credit card or trying to determine the next best card to add to your wallet, it's important to do your research. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some tips on finding the best credit card to suit your needs.
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
Canada
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto residents cast their ballot for the city's next mayor
Until 8 p.m. today, eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Regina after allegedly running over victim twice
A man in Regina is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly running over a stabbing victim twice before fleeing from officers at high speeds.
-
Thunderstorm and smog warnings in effect in parts of Quebec, including Montreal
Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog alert for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
-
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Ottawa's air quality expected to improve Monday afternoon
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa remained high Monday morning but is expected to slowly drop over the course of the day.
-
B.C. NDP win both byelections, keep seats on Island and Vancouver
British Columbia's New Democrats posted victories in byelections on southern Vancouver Island and downtown Vancouver Saturday, keeping two seats held earlier this year by a former premier and a cabinet minister.
World
-
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend’s name into Rome’s Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
-
NYC will add Diwali as a public school holiday, but there's a catch this year
New York City will add the festival of Diwali to the list of public school holidays in recognition of the growth of the city's South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.
-
El Salvador's president registers for reelection despite constitutional objections
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele registered for reelection in next year's contest despite objections from legal experts and opposition figures who say the country's constitution prohibits his candidacy.
-
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
-
Wagner mercenary leader issues defiant audio statement as uncertainty swirls after mutiny
The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.
-
Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID-19 measures
Some two million Muslim pilgrims officially began the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Monday, making their way out of Mecca after circling Islam's holiest site, the Kaaba, and converging on a vast tent camp in the nearby desert for a day and night of prayer.
Politics
-
Trudeau warns against 'too much speculation' on how Russia's revolt affects Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the leaders of Nordic countries on Monday in a statement to increase co-operation as like-minded partners, and to affirm their support for Ukraine.
-
Canadian ministers face calls to denounce involuntary care of drug users
A coalition of eight advocacy groups is decrying Canada's “devastating” drug policy that advocates say is doing more harm than good in the country's fight against the illicit drug overdose crisis.
-
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
Health
-
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
-
Advocates urge collection of race-based data via health cards to address inequities
All Canadian jurisdictions should routinely collect data on racial and Indigenous identity to help address inequities in health care, and the best way to do that is during the health card application or renewal process, a group of experts says.
-
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Princess Diana's famous 'black sheep' sweater is going up for auction
Princess Diana left behind a vast style legacy, and soon enthusiasts will be able to bid for one of her most famous looks. The celebrated "black sheep" sweater first worn by Lady Diana Spencer at a polo match in 1981, will headline Sotheby’s Fashion Icons auction in New York and online between August 31 and September 14.
-
Nickelback officially inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame with plaque ceremony in Calgary
Alberta rock band Nickelback sealed its spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday with an official plaque ceremony.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
Business
-
Why chaos in Russia could spell trouble for the global economy
After the pandemic and war in Ukraine, and the inflation shock that followed, the global economy is in a precarious state. The last thing it needs right now is another nasty surprise. The armed insurrection has been defused but the most serious challenge to Putin’s authority in 23 years could still usher in a period of turmoil and change.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to start what could be a quiet week
Stocks are drifting Monday in their first trading since a big rally for Wall Street hit its first roadblock in six weeks.
-
Ensure Line 5 keeps running until reroute completed in 2026, Enbridge asks U.S. judge
The company that operates Line 5 is asking a U.S. judge for a measure of certainty that its controversial cross-border pipeline won't be shut down before it can be rerouted around an Indigenous band's territory in Wisconsin.
Lifestyle
-
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
-
Northern Ont. garden centre gets surprise animal in latest shipment
A cat, ‘Toby,’ was found in between two pallets while the forklift was unloading a shipment from Manitoba.
Sports
-
Where to pick Matvei Michkov and other Russian players is a top question at the NHL draft
Matvei Michkov is the NHL draft's man of mystery. The gifted, playmaking winger is probably the best Russian hockey prospect in nearly a decade, but he's no lock to be chosen in the top five.
-
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44. Diedrick had been battling cancer for several years, and complications related to his illness led to his death at the Toronto General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday, while surrounded by family and friends.
-
Left-fielder Daulton Varsho fitting in seamlessly with Blue Jays teammates
All it takes is 30 seconds in Toronto's clubhouse to see that Daulton Varsho has fit right in with the Blue Jays.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.