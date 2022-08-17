Spain: 10 injured while leaving stopped train near wildfire
An approaching wildfire in eastern Spain caused a train driver to stop and prepare to change directions to avoid the flames, and several passengers were injured when they got off rather than wait, authorities said.
The train was traveling in the Valencia region on Tuesday night when the driver decided to reverse course because of the wildfire advancing from around the town of Bejis, further east.
Some passengers got off the train when it stopped in the countryside, including ones who broke windows to escape, officials said. Ten people were injured, Spanish state news agency Efe reported.
The government of Castellon province on Wednesday tweeted a video of firefighters running for their lives as towering flames from the Bejis fire roared behind them.
The wildfire is one of two still raging out of control in eastern Spain. South of Valencia city, a bigger fire around the Val d'Ebo area has forced more than 1,500 people to evacuate towns and villages since the weekend.
Valencia regional President Ximo Puig said Wednesday that the Bejis fire had a perimeter of some 50 kilometers (30 miles) and had burned some 4,000 hectares (10,00 acres). He said the Val d'Ebo blaze had a perimeter of 80 kilometers (50 miles) and had scorched some 11,500 hectares (28,000 acres).
The European Forest Fire Information System says 275,000 hectares (679,000 acres) have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain. That's more than four times the country's annual average of 67,000 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006, when records began.
In neighboring Portugal, authorities said they hoped to bring under control a wildfire that has burned for 12 days and scorched large swaths of pine forest in the Serra da Estrela Natural Park.
However, officials warned a new heat wave forecast for the area could complicate the task.
Smoke from the Portugal fire reached Spain's capital, Madrid, about 400 kilometres (240 miles) to the east, on Tuesday.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Intelligence memo flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown
Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an 'opportunistic attack' against a politician or symbol of government.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations.
Majority of Canadians say sexual misconduct is a big issue in youth hockey: survey
Amid allegations of sexual assaults involving members of past Canadian men’s world junior hockey teams, Canadians say sexual misconduct remains a concerning issue within the sport’s culture.
Increased loneliness, isolation a side effect of inflation for Canadian seniors
Canadian seniors are being forced to make tough choices, cutting out frills and nice-to-haves in the face of near 40-year-high inflation rates. But older adults also face a unique, less-talked-about challenge — the increased social isolation that experts say often occurs as a result of high inflation.
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence: officials
A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war
A spate of explosions and a fire that was still burning Wednesday have turned Russian-annexed Crimea from a secure base for the further invasion of Ukraine into the latest flashpoint highlighting Moscow's challenges ahead in a war that is nearing the half-year mark.
More than half of Canadians say the pandemic negatively impacted their children: report
A new report has found that more than half of Canadian parents report 'negative impacts' on their children after two years of living through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why is ArriveCan still mandatory, and what is Ottawa's plan for the app?
The glitch-prone app touted as an efficient border tool early in the pandemic has become a punching bag for critics who question its utility -- but ArriveCan may be here to stay.
Trump foe Cheney loses Wyoming GOP primary, ponders 2024 bid
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump's fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, soundly lost a GOP primary, falling to a rival backed by the former U.S. president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party's base.
Canada
-
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who predominantly speak French at home declined in all provinces and territories except Yukon between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest census release.
-
N.W.T. child-care providers 'trying to be optimistic' about $10-a-day deal
Early learning and child-care providers in the Northwest Territories say they are hopeful more support is coming following a rocky initial rollout of federal funding in the territory.
-
Number of Indigenous-language speakers drops in Canada: census
New data from Statistics Canada suggests the number of people who can speak an Indigenous language has dropped slightly.
-
Intelligence memo flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown
Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an 'opportunistic attack' against a politician or symbol of government.
-
Census data shows linguistic diversity on the rise in Canada
The latest census figures show a record-high number of people in Canada now have a mother tongue other than French or English.
-
More than half of Canadians say the pandemic negatively impacted their children: report
A new report has found that more than half of Canadian parents report 'negative impacts' on their children after two years of living through the COVID-19 pandemic.
World
-
Ukrainians flee grim life in Russian-occupied Kherson
Kherson, located north of the Crimean Peninsula that was annexed by Moscow in 2014, was the first city to fall after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The port remains at the heart of the conflict and Ukraine's efforts to preserve its vital access to the sea. For Russia, Kherson is a key point along the land corridor from its border to the peninsula.
-
U.K. man in court over threat to 'kill Queen' with crossbow
A man who got into the grounds of Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow told police he wanted to "kill the queen," prosecutors said during a court hearing Wednesday.
-
Murkowski advances in Alaska U.S. Senate race, Palin in House
Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House seat.
-
Woman who passed drugs to inmate through kiss charged with murder: TDOC
A woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility in February now finds herself behind bars after a fatal overdose of an inmate.
-
Taiwan holds military exercises following drills from China
Taiwan is staging military exercises to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure to accept Beijing's political control over the self-governing island, following new rounds of threatening drills from China.
-
Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war
A spate of explosions and a fire that was still burning Wednesday have turned Russian-annexed Crimea from a secure base for the further invasion of Ukraine into the latest flashpoint highlighting Moscow's challenges ahead in a war that is nearing the half-year mark.
Politics
-
Intelligence memo flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown
Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an 'opportunistic attack' against a politician or symbol of government.
-
Lead investigator in N.S. mass shooting says he stands by political interference accusations
The senior Mountie who made allegations of political meddling in the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting defended his position to members of parliament Tuesday.
-
One in four border officers witnessed discrimination by colleagues: internal report
One-quarter of front line employees surveyed at Canada's border agency said they had directly witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveller in the previous two years.
Health
-
First possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission 'not surprising,' WHO says
The first possible case of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox -- recently reported in a couple and their pet in Paris -- had been a theoretical risk up till now, said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on the monkeypox response for the World Health Organization.
-
New York City reports 2 human cases of the West Nile virus as the city sees record number of infected mosquitoes
Two human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in New York as the virus has been detected in a record number of mosquitoes in the city, health officials said Tuesday.
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight
NASA's new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks.
-
Scientists plan the resurrection of an animal that's been extinct since 1936
Almost 100 years after its extinction, the Tasmanian tiger may live once again. Scientists want to resurrect the striped carnivorous marsupial, officially known as a thylacine, which used to roam the Australian bush.
-
Snoopy, mannequins and Apollo 11 items will swing by the moon aboard Artemis I
While no human crew will travel aboard NASA's Artemis I mission, that doesn't mean the Orion spacecraft will be empty. When the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule, scheduled for liftoff on August 29, set off on a trip beyond the moon, the spacecraft will be carrying some special items on board including three mannequins, toys and even an Amazon Alexa.
Entertainment
-
R. Kelly jury to hear opening statements at trial in Chicago
Opening statements set for Wednesday give prosecutors and R. Kelly's attorneys their first chance to address jurors directly about charges that accuse the R&B singer of enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial.
-
Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid less than Chris Pratt for 'Jurassic World' films
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard said she was paid 'so much less' than her co-star Chris Pratt for their work in the 'Jurassic World' films.
-
Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of 'Das Boot,' dies
Wolfgang Petersen, the German filmmaker whose World War II submarine epic 'Das Boot' propelled him into a blockbuster Hollywood career that included the films 'In the Line of Fire,' 'Air Force One' and 'The Perfect Storm,' has died. He was 81.
Business
-
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations.
-
U.K. inflation reaches 10.1 per cent on soaring food, energy costs
Britain's inflation rate rose to a new 40-year high of 10.1 per cent in July, a faster pace than in the U.S. and Europe as climbing food prices in the United Kingdom tightened a cost-of-living squeeze fuelled by the soaring cost of energy.
-
Elon Musk jokingly says he is buying Manchester United
Having seen eight coaches come and go in less than 10 years, Manchester United fans know their false dawns. Wednesday shed a different light on strife at the giant football club: Elon Musk said he was buying it -- and then said it was all a joke.
Lifestyle
-
Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus
A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanized Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans.
-
Snoop Dogg's Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg's Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy 'Master P' Miller.
-
How to protect yourself against fraudsters when travelling
Chloe D'Agostini was at a co-working cafe while living abroad when someone walked in, sat down beside her, and discretely stole her wallet from her bag.
Sports
-
Majority of Canadians say sexual misconduct is a big issue in youth hockey: survey
Amid allegations of sexual assaults involving members of past Canadian men’s world junior hockey teams, Canadians say sexual misconduct remains a concerning issue within the sport’s culture.
-
Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinals at world junior hockey championship
It's win or go home as the quarterfinals begin at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
-
Japan makes arrests on bribery suspicions in Tokyo Olympics
A former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee board member and three people from a clothing company that was a surprise sponsor of the 2020 Games were arrested on bribery suspicions Wednesday.
Autos
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
You can buy a Dodge Challenger convertible as the model ends its run
The modern Dodge Challenger muscle car and the closely related Dodge Charger four-door sedan are ending their long production runs next year.
-
Germany: 1 dead after self-driving BMW veers into traffic
A test car with autonomous steering capability veered into oncoming traffic in Germany, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others, police said Tuesday.