Southern Ontario digs out of snowstorm, snowfall warnings still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada
After a thundering, windy and at times flashing snow storm hit Southern Ontario Friday evening, snowfall warnings are still in effect for parts of the province, as well as for Nova Scotia and Quebec.
Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for much of the east as a Texas low storm system made its way throughout Southern Ontario. Toronto and Ottawa were blanketed with snow as they reported nearly 20 cm of snow and are expected to see up to 30 cm by Saturday evening.
The storm brought heavy, wet snow creating 'thundersnow' which brought thunder, lightning and wind gusts nearing 70km/hr in the Greater Toronto Area. Subway lines were disrupted and nearly a quarter of all flights at Pearson International airport were cancelled.
Good morning from snowy southern Ontario, where cedars have seen better days.— Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) March 4, 2023
The snow is very wet and heavy, so take it easy while trying to clear it. pic.twitter.com/9Z46EEv06O
While snowfall warnings have been lifted for the GTA, regions in and around Ottawa and Kingston are still being warned of reduced visibility on roads, as 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall by Saturday evening.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada warned.
Here in Ontario /CA we have a bright white day!! 10-12” of snow has to be shovelled out if I want to get to work.. FT work is canceled for today, but I’m invited to join my another one for full day!!! Let’s roll!!!! ☃️⛄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/aWJQii0ATC— algotorres (@algotorres) March 4, 2023
Parts of Southern Quebec are also being warned of difficult driving conditions as continued snowfall is expected to hit Gatineau, Montreal and Eastern Townships. Additionally, blizzard warnings are in effect for Kangiqsujuaq and Quaqtaq in Northern Quebec as blowing snow has the potential to reduce visibility to zero at times.
ATLANTIC CANADA STILL SHOVELLING OUT OF SNOW STORM
Atlantic Canada had no breaks this week as the storm system brought heaps of snow since Wednesday, leaving thousands of Maritimers without power, suspended transit services and school closures.
Nova Scotia in particular received the brunt of the storm as Halifax recorded its largest snowfall of the season with 23 to 31 cm of snow reported on Friday.
David Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada, says it's not over for Nova Scotia yet as more snow is expected to fall throughout Saturday.
"Poor Nova Scotia!" Phillips told CTV News Channel on Saturday. "In the southwest corner of Nova Scotia, they're going to see some snow from this event but it's going to move south of Nova Scotia so it's only going to skirt the province there."
Environment Canada currently has snowfall warnings for Shelburne and Yarmouth County, which are expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow with up to 30 cm along the coast, likely ending by Saturday evening.
This is how our town embraced the impact! The overnight snow dumping a volume that needs strong shoulders to shovel it out!!💪😓🥶#snowstorm#winter#Eastcoast#Halifax#NovaScotia pic.twitter.com/3W8FncvUPt— Ali Zulfi (@zulfiqarmuree) March 3, 2023
