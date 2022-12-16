Some sharks return to the same sites to breed for decades
Some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought, scientists studying the animals off Florida say.
Scientists with the New England Aquarium found that nurse sharks returned to the waters off the Dry Tortugas, 70 miles (113 kilometers) from Key West, to mate for up to 28 years. They also found that the sharks' life span appears to extend at least into their 40s, rather than about 24 years as previously believed.
The researchers published their findings in October in the journal PLOS ONE as part of the world's longest running study of shark mating behavior. The research sheds new light on the way sharks breed and the role their environments play in their reproduction, said Nick Whitney, a senior scientist with the aquarium and a co-author of the study.
"This is the first example that has shown long-term use of a mating ground," Whitney said. "To observe natural shark behavior in the wild is incredibly rare to begin with and to observe mating behavior is really unusual."
Scientists have known nurse sharks have used the waters off the Tortugas as a breeding ground since at least the late 19th century, but the question of whether the sharks returned to the area lingered. The researchers with the aquarium tagged 118 sharks from 1993 to 2014 and found that more than two-thirds returned to the breeding grounds in subsequent mating seasons.
The scientists wrote that this evidence of long-term fidelity to one site "reveals the importance of identifying and protecting mating sites for this and other" species.
Members of the research team said they did not guess the same animals would continue mating at the site for years at a time. Of all the sharks returning to the site, nearly 60% were monitored for more than 10 years and 13% were monitored for more than 20 years.
David Shiffman, a marine biologist at Arizona State University who was not involved in the study, said the work could open up new perspectives on sharks and how they migrate and make use of habitat.
That could be a key to helping conserve them, he said.
"Some of the better-known shark species are highly migratory, regularly crossing oceans. So to learn that other species are homebodies that use the exact same habitat year after year is fascinating," Shiffman said.
The Dry Tortugas is a remote group of islands in the Gulf of Mexico that is beloved by divers and birdwatchers. The area's status as a breeding ground for nurse sharks could be jeopardized by a direct hit it suffered during Hurricane Ian in September, Whitney said.
The scientists have not yet been able to find out if their underwater monitoring stations held up through the storm, they said. They also don't yet know if sharks have come back. Female sharks come into the shallows in the area to get ready to give birth in September and October, said Ryan Knotek, an associate scientist with the aquarium and study co-author.
The site's vulnerability is a good reason to protect both the sharks and their breeding grounds, Whitney said.
"These sharks clearly have a strong interest to return to this state," he said. "This was a shark that was once thought to be a sedentary couch potato of a shark. It turns out they are much more active."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Royal Family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry's brother, Prince William.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Prince William's godmother apologizes to woman over racism incident
Prince William's godmother has met to offer her sincere apologies to a woman over 'unacceptable' comments she had made about her race and nationality at an official royal reception last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.
52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport
A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Canada
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
-
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
-
Large snowstorm hovering over Eastern Ontario, travelling east to Atlantic Canada this weekend
A large storm system from the U.S. is in the nation's capital Friday, as eastern Quebec and the Maritimes brace for more snow and freezing rain Saturday.
-
As much as 20 cm of snow to fall in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick
Parts of Central and Eastern Canada could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the weekend, as a winter storm continues its path eastward.
-
52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport
A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
-
N.B. releases report on systemic racism despite criticism from Indigenous leadership
New Brunswick has released its report on systemic racism in the province, months after Indigenous leaders called on the premier to scrap the project.
World
-
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.
-
North Korea performs key test to build more threatening ICBM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' for a new strategic weapon, state media reported Friday, a development that could allow him to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland U.S.
-
Prince William's godmother apologizes to woman over racism incident
Prince William's godmother has met to offer her sincere apologies to a woman over 'unacceptable' comments she had made about her race and nationality at an official royal reception last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
-
China sends ships into Pacific amid Japan security moves
A squadron of Chinese Navy ships sailed through straits near Japan into the Western Pacific this week, while Beijing on Friday blasted Tokyo's adoption of a new national security strategy putting itself on a more offensive footing -- largely as a result of the perceived threat from China.
-
Royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Royal Family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry's brother, Prince William.
-
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
Politics
-
'Money on the table': Those who don't file tax returns miss benefits delivered by CRA
Canadians who don't file their tax returns are sometimes shocked to find out how much money they're owed by the government for years of missed benefits, says the head of a non-profit organization working to build financial literacy among low-income people.
-
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
-
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
Health
-
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
-
What's holding up health-care improvements? Minister blames the premiers
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
-
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.
-
The most volcanic world in the solar system is about to be visited by a NASA spacecraft
A NASA spacecraft is gearing up for the first of a series of close encounters with the most volcanic place in the solar system. The Juno spacecraft will fly by Jupiter's moon Io on Thursday, December 15.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
Entertainment
-
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Angelina Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
-
'Best birthday present ever': Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission
Just three months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Jane Fonda has announced that her cancer is now in remission and she is set to stop chemotherapy treatment.
-
Movie reviews: 'Avatar: The Way of the Water' has breathtaking visuals, but too simple a story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Avatar: The Way of the Water', 'Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths, 'The Eternal Daughter' and 'I'm Totally Fine.'
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also tumble
Losses in the energy and utility sectors helped lead a broad-based decline on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index fell more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock market also pulled back.
-
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.
-
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 U.S. stores
Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain's stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labour group organizing the effort.
Lifestyle
-
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull
Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday.
-
How to try the TikTok skincare trend 'skin cycling'
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
-
Winterlude is coming back to Ottawa for the first time in three years
The national capital region's winter festival is returning for the first time in three years, with a full lineup of activities including ice sculptures on Sparks Street and the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park.
Sports
-
'Driven, motivated' Zellweger looking for more hardware with Canada at world juniors
After scoring once in Canada's two games at last year's world juniors that were eventually shuttered because of COVID-19 outbreaks, Olen Zellweger led the reimaged August tournament in scoring among defencemen with two goals and 11 points to help his country win its 19th gold medal.
-
Canadian forward Levonte Johnson a finalist for soccer's MAC Hermann Trophy
Canadian forward Levonte Johnson, who helped Syracuse to the NCAA College Cup on Monday, is one of three finalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. The award is the top individual honour in NCAA Division I soccer.
-
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Autos
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
-
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.
-
Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk
Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling Ascent vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022 due to improperly fastened bolts that could cause fires.