Some American black bears are turning red, researchers now say they know why

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for possible prosecution

The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and 'a time of reflection and reckoning.'

Canada

World

  • Saudi-Iran talks said to have stalled over protests in Iran

    Baghdad-mediated diplomatic talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have come to a halt, largely because of Tehran claims the Sunni kingdom has played a role in alleged foreign incitement of the mass anti-government protests underway in Iran, multiple Iraqi officials said.

    Protesters march past the U.S. Capitol in Washington, during a rally and vigil in solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran and to honour protesters allegedly killed by the Iranian government, on Dec. 17, 2022. (Nathan Howard / AP)

  • Norway's aging king hospitalized again

    Norway's King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital due to an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday.

    King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrive to the gala banquet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, on Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

  • Italy court weighs handover in EU Parliament corruption case

    An Italian court was deciding Monday whether to hand over a suspect in a big corruption scandal linked to the European Parliament, in which Belgian prosecutors suspect the wife and daughter of a former EU lawmaker of participating in a plan to peddle influence on behalf of Qatar and Morocco.

Politics

  • 'Freedom Convoy' protest voted news story of the year

    The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines. The weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest was by far the top choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year, as voted by editors in newsrooms across the country.

    Police walk through parked trucks to make an arrest on Wellington Street, on the 21st day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

  • Pierre Poilievre thinks he can win over new Canadians – here's how he plans to do it

    Since Stephen Harper's four-year term, Conservatives have lost three straight elections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, with losses stacking up in Toronto- and Vancouver-area suburban seats, home to many visible minorities and new Canadians. If there's one thing many in the party agree on, it's the need for Conservatives to build support in such communities. But can Pierre Poilievre do it?

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social