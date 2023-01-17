'Smoke and mirrors': Northern miners call for more support for critical minerals
Mining companies with projects in the North say more federal support is needed following the release of Canada's new critical minerals strategy, while some environmental advocates are wary of the potential impacts.
Several projects in the North focus on critical minerals -- so-called because they are considered critical to Canada's economy and strategic industries like clean technology -- including zinc, copper, cobalt, bismuth, tungsten, uranium, and nickel. Canada's first rare earth elements mine, Nechalacho mine owned by Vital Metals subsidiary Cheetah Resources, opened in the Northwest Territories in 2021.
Robin Goad, president and chief executive officer of Fortune Minerals Ltd., said his company has been speaking with the federal government about critical minerals for more than five years, but has yet to see substantive action. Fortune owns the proposed Nico mine, a cobalt, gold, bismuth and copper project in the N.W.T.
"It's time we stop talking about this and actually (start) doing something," Goad said.
"We got this tremendous amount of money announced in the federal budget, but it's all smoke and mirrors right now."
The federal government released a strategy last month that aims to increase the responsibly sourced supply of 31 critical minerals. It's backed by $3.8 billion in the 2022 budget, including $40 million to support northern regulatory processes and a 30 per cent exploration tax credit for targeted minerals.
Goad believes support should be focused on advanced projects that can quickly transition into production like the Nico mine, as well as processing. He said once the company secures financing, it could begin production within three years.
Regulatory environments are "cumbersome and expensive," Goad added, and the N.W.T., whose economy relies on mining, is a high-cost jurisdiction with limited infrastructure.
The strategy aims to accelerate strategic projects, build sustainable infrastructure, reduce duplication and make assessments more efficient. It also plans to promote climate action and environmental protection, as well as advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.
Brandon Macdonald is the chief executive officer and director of Fireweed Metals, which owns the zinc, lead and silver Macmillan Pass project and the tungsten Mactung project on the Yukon-N. W. T boundary.
He said he'd like the government to extend flow-through tax credits as there is capital scarcity during the lengthy permitting process, as well as invest in infrastructure like roads, power grids, smelters and refineries.
"With increased resource nationalism around critical minerals, they're going to want to keep more of these products in the country, or at least with close allies," he said.
"It requires a bit of a leap of faith on government supporting these critical mineral projects and pushing that project forward."
Osisko Metals Inc. plans to resurrect the N.W.T.'s former Pine Point mine as a zinc and lead project. Chief operating officer and director Jeff Hussey said incentives are welcome, as exploration can be risky and it takes a long time to develop mines while Canada has set emissions reduction targets for 2030 and 2050.
"The sooner the better and the more encouragement the better, but I think we're off to a good start," he said.
Hussey said he'd like to see the permitting process made more efficient while still ensuring protection of the environment and communities.
The World Bank Group, in a 2020 report, found global demand for minerals used in clean energy technologies could increase nearly 500 per cent by 2050, with more than three billion tonnes needed to meet climate change goals.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Vital Metals' rare earth elements processing plant in Saskatoon on Monday as part of a three-day tour of Canada's battery supply chain. He spoke about the importance of reliable supply chains, environmental responsibility and partnerships with Indigenous people.
"This is the way the world is moving and fortunately Canada is extraordinarily well positioned to do just that," he said.
N.W.T. legislature member and longtime environmental advocate Kevin O'Reilly said he sees the strategy as a push for deregulation of the mining industry.
"I don't think that this is terribly helpful and I don't think that this is the right approach when it comes to the climate crisis," he said.
O'Reilly said these projects can be risky both financially and environmentally and more work should be done to examine the potential environmental and human health impacts from processing these minerals.
Jamie Kneen with MiningWatch Canada said the strategy ignores many issues relating to mining.
"What we've got here is a plan to promote mining, not a plan to really ensure that Canada's doing anything more than accelerating the kinds of extractive processes of an extractive economy that we're already engaged in."
Kneen said there should be greater emphasis on planning and co-ordination with Indigenous governments so communities can adequately engage with and respond to resource projects.
The federal government plans to discuss energy and resource priorities, including critical minerals, the territories and provinces.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.
Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.
DNA and a decade of work identify Canadian soldier, 106 years after death in France
A whistle, a pocket watch and DNA analysis helped a Canadian Forces forensic team identify the remains of a Vancouver soldier more than 100 years after he died in France.
Critics pan government plaque praising Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Global Affairs Canada plans to install a plaque commemorating Canada's evacuation of Afghans and embassy staff when its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban, but critics argue that sends the wrong message.
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
In the search for unmarked graves at residential school sites, what do radar 'anomalies' mean?
More than 2,000 'anomalies' were found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, but excavations or core samples will be needed to determine if they are unmarked graves.
Police in India charge 2 men in deaths of family who froze crossing into U.S.
Two men are facing a raft of charges, including human trafficking, in the deaths of four members of the same family who froze while trying to cross from Canada into the United States almost a year ago, police in India said Monday.
Canada
-
Bail hearing scheduled for Sask. sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
A bail hearing is scheduled today in Saskatchewan for two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
-
DNA and a decade of work identify Canadian soldier, 106 years after death in France
A whistle, a pocket watch and DNA analysis helped a Canadian Forces forensic team identify the remains of a Vancouver soldier more than 100 years after he died in France.
-
In the search for unmarked graves at residential school sites, what do radar 'anomalies' mean?
More than 2,000 'anomalies' were found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, but excavations or core samples will be needed to determine if they are unmarked graves.
-
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
World
-
New gun law: Over 2 dozen sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
More than two dozen sheriffs around Illinois, including in Kane and McHenry counties, said they won't enforce the state's new bans on assault weapons by checking for compliance or arresting offenders.
-
Al Shabaab kills seven soldiers in attack on military base
Islamist fighters from al Shabaab on Tuesday stormed a military base in a part of central Somalia they were forced from last year, killing at least seven soldiers, including the base commander, an officer said.
-
Germany to appoint regional official as defence minister after resignation of Christine Lambrecht
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he will appoint a regional official as the new defence minister following the resignation of the much-criticized Christine Lambrecht.
-
U.K. government to veto Scotland's gender self-recognition law
The British government said Monday it will block a new law that makes it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender, sparking conflict with transgender rights advocates and the nationalist Scottish administration in Edinburgh.
-
Families mourn Nepal plane victims, data box sent to France
Nepalese authorities on Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country's deadliest air disaster in 30 years.
-
Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.
Politics
-
As NDP gathers to talk strategy, MPs vow to keep Liberals at their word on pharmacare
At a three-day retreat in Ottawa this week, New Democrat members of Parliament are expected to focus discussions on getting more wins out of their confidence-and-supply agreement with the federal Liberals.
-
Critics pan government plaque praising Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Global Affairs Canada plans to install a plaque commemorating Canada's evacuation of Afghans and embassy staff when its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban, but critics argue that sends the wrong message.
-
Trudeau watching as Ford plans to expand private delivery of public health care, Singh calls for conditions
As Ontario moves to allow private clinics to perform more surgeries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he'll be watching to ensure the principles of Canada's universal public system are respected. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for Trudeau to make provinces protecting the public system a condition of any future increase to the federal health transfer.
Health
-
Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
As pressure continues to mount on hospital emergency rooms in Nova Scotia, staffing levels at a major Halifax emergency department are being described as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees by their union.
-
Public health emergency, declared as COVID-19 raged, lifted in the Yukon
Yukon is lifting its COVID-19 public health emergency declaration nearly three years after putting it in place to slow the spread of the global pandemic in the territory.
Sci-Tech
-
Foot-long dwarf boa found in Ecuadorian Amazon
Scientists have identified a tiny new species of dwarf boa living in the Ecuadorian Amazon that even a snake hater could love: These small reptiles are just a foot long.
-
Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over
First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest 'vintage' obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s-era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular.
-
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
Entertainment
-
'The Mandalorian' season 3 trailer has arrived
The Mandalorian and Grogu are back in action.
-
Embattled actor Kevin Spacey lauded in Italy for achievement
Making his first speaking appearance since #MeToo-era allegations derailed his career, actor Kevin Spacey used a colourful Italian term to thank the National Cinema Museum in the northern city of Turin Monday for having the courage to invite him.
-
Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland
A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held next weekend at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley.
Business
-
World shares slip as China says economy slowed further
World shares were mostly lower Tuesday after China reported its economy expanded at a three per cent pace last year, less than half 2021's rate.
-
China's economy grew 3 per cent last year, not even half 2021's rate
China's economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from anti-virus controls and a real estate slump, but activity is reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests were lifted.
-
Most Canadian businesses and consumers expect a recession in next 12 months: BoC surveys
More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.
Lifestyle
-
Parents are not OK after 3 years of COVID and a brutal winter of children's respiratory illness
With children back in school and day care after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season.
-
New Brunswick tops list of most U-Haul one-way traffic in 2022
According to a recent report by U-Haul, a truck rental company, New Brunswick saw the largest growth of one-way U-Haul traffic in 2022.
-
Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over
First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest 'vintage' obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s-era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular.
Sports
-
Andy Murray tops Berrettini in 5-set epic at Australian Open
Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini before managing to pull out a triumph across more than four epic hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open's first round.
-
Heat and rain halt play at Australian Open
Scorching heat halted outdoor matches, sent fans scurrying for shade and tested the endurance of players on a sweltering second day at the Australian Open, before rain took over to ensure a stop-start evening session at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.
-
Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint
Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Melbourne Park precinct during the Australian Open after a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country, a move that the Russian embassy described as 'regrettable.'
Autos
-
New Brunswick tops list of most U-Haul one-way traffic in 2022
According to a recent report by U-Haul, a truck rental company, New Brunswick saw the largest growth of one-way U-Haul traffic in 2022.
-
Elon Musk's next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla
While still grappling with the fallout from a company he did take private, beleaguered billionaire Elon Musk is now facing a trial over a company he didn't.
-
Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid rising costs of living
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.