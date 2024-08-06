Slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby bringing torrential rains and flooding to southeastern U.S.

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. -

Tropical Storm Debby brought prolonged downpours and flooding to the southeastern United States on Tuesday and was expected to hover over the Atlantic Ocean for the next few days, then boomerang back onto the mainland, leading to potentially record-setting rainfall.

The storm was forecast to move relatively slowly across some of America's most historic Southern cities, including Savannah, Ga., and Charleston, S.C. The National Hurricane Center has forecast up to 25 inches (64 centimetres) of rain in some areas.

Significant flooding in one Savannah neighbourhood led to people trudging through water nearly to their waists Tuesday. Mayor Van Johnson said in a social media video that the city was making resources available to the residents.

"The water is serious," Johnson said in the video. "For those who felt this was just a rainstorm, that's not it."

The storm's center was 10 miles (15 kilometres) southeast of Savannah, the hurricane center said in its 2 p.m. advisory Tuesday. It was moving east-northeast at just 5 m.p.h. (7 m/h), and right along the coastline near Georgia's Tybee Island.

"Tropical cyclones always produce heavy rain, but normally as they're moving, you know, it doesn't accumulate that much in one place," Richard Pasch of the hurricane center said. "But when they move very slowly, that's the worst situation."

Tropical cyclones derive their energy from warm water, so Debby has weakened over land, but part of the circulation was interacting with water over the Atlantic, Pasch said. The storm's center could restrengthen Wednesday before it moves inland again Thursday over South Carolina, he said.

The National Weather Service reported 6.68 inches (17 centimetres) of rainfall in Savannah on Monday. That's already a month's worth of rain in a single day: In all of August 2023, the city got 5.56 inches (14.1 centimetres) of rain.

Flash flood warnings were issued in Savannah and Charleston, among other areas of coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Both cities announced overnight curfews as the rains picked up.

Tornadoes knocked down trees and damaged a few homes on Kiawah Island and Edisto Island between Savannah and Charleston. A Walmart, an Applebee's and other businesses were damaged and several vehicles flipped in Moncks Corner about 30 miles (48 kilometres) inland from Charleston.

Charleston police barricaded all eight roads leading into the 350-year-old city built on a marshy peninsula Monday night after urging nonresidents to leave, and said the curfew would remain through Tuesday, letting only essential workers and emergency personnel pass through.

The Myrtle Beach area in South Carolina was seeing some of the heaviest rain bands move through on Tuesday. Crooked Hammock Brewery in North Myrtle Beach decided to close early.

"Flash flooding is super unpredictable, and we'd rather our staff and guests be home and safe," marketing coordinator Georgena Dimitriadis said.

The flooding wasn't limited to coastal areas. Water started spilling over the top of a small damn near Walterboro, South Carolina, but it didn't crumble, Colleton County Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief David Greene said in a video briefing. An apartment complex in Walterboro, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometres) west of Charleston, did flood and a number of roads in the county were blocked either by standing water or fallen trees, Greene said.

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday along the Gulf Coast of Florida. Weakening winds made it a tropical storm again, but its slow forward movement and the ocean water it picked up caused intense flooding in places.

At least five people have died due to the storm, either in traffic accidents or from fallen trees.

About 500 people were rescued Monday from flooded homes in Sarasota, Fla., a beach city popular with tourists, the local police department said. Just north of Sarasota, Manatee County officials said 186 people were rescued.

State officials said it may be two weeks before staff are able to fully assess storm damage in parts of north central Florida, as they wait for river levels there to crest.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Tuesday that the threat wasn't over.

"You're going to see the tributaries rise. That's just inevitable. How much? We'll see," he said. "It may be that it's not flooded today and it could be flooded tomorrow."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shared a similar message Tuesday morning, warning of more rain and flooding in the coming days: "Do not let this storm lull you to sleep," he said.

More than 155,000 customers remained without power in Florida and Georgia on Tuesday morning, down from more than 350,000, according to PowerOutage.us and Georgia Electric Membership Corp. More than 20,000 others were without power in South Carolina early Tuesday.

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations making federal disaster assistance available to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Monday. Several areas along the state's coastline are prone to flooding, such as Wilmington and the Outer Banks, according to the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program.

North Carolina and South Carolina have dealt with three catastrophic floods from tropical systems in the past nine years, all causing more than US$1 billion in damage.

Forecasters said Debby could make another landfall near Charleston on Thursday. The hurricane center predicts the system could move up the middle of North Carolina, through Virginia and into the Washington, D.C. area by Saturday.

Collins reported from Columbia, S.C. Associated Press contributors include Jeff Martin and Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta; Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Kate Payne in Tallahassee, Fla.; and Ben Finley in Norfolk, Va.