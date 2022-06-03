Sky high: Carbon dioxide levels in air spike past milestone
The amount of heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has shot past a key milestone -- more than 50 per cent higher than pre-industrial times -- and is at levels not seen since millions of years ago when Earth was a hothouse ocean-inundated planet, federal scientists announced Friday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its long-time monitoring station at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, averaged 421 parts per million of carbon dioxide for the month of May, which is when the crucial greenhouse gas hits its yearly high. Before the industrial revolution in the late 19th century carbon dioxide levels were at 280 parts per million, scientists said, so humans have significantly changed the atmosphere. Some activists and scientists want a level of 350 parts per million. Industrial carbon dioxide emissions come from the burning of coal, oil and gas.
Levels of the gas continue to rise, when they need to be falling, scientists say. This year's carbon dioxide level is nearly 1.9 ppm more than a year ago, a slightly bigger jump than from May 2020 to May 2021.
"The world is trying to reduce emissions, and you just don't see it. In other words, if you're measuring the atmosphere, you're not seeing anything happening right now in terms of change," said NOAA climate scientist Pieter Tans, who tracks global greenhouse gas emissions for the agency.
Outside scientists said the numbers show a severe climate change problem.
"Watching these incremental but persistent increases in CO2 year-to-year is much like watching a train barrel down the track towards you in slow motion. It's terrifying," said University of Wisconsin-Madison climate scientist Andrea Dutton. "If we stay on the track with a plan to jump out of the way at the last minute, we may die of heat stroke out on the tracks before it even gets to us."
University of Illinois climate scientist Donald Wuebbles said without cuts in carbon pollution "we will see ever more damaging levels of climate change, more heat waves, more flooding, more droughts, more large storms and higher sea levels."
The slowdown from the pandemic did cut global carbon emissions a bit in 2020, but they rebounded last year. Both changes were small compared to how much carbon dioxide is pumped into the atmosphere each year, especially considering that carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere hundreds to a thousand years, Tans said.
The world puts about 10 billion metric tons of carbon in the air each year, much of it gets drawn down by oceans and plants. That's why May is the peak for global carbon dioxide emissions. Plants in the northern hemisphere start sucking up more carbon dioxide in the summer as they grow.
NOAA said carbon dioxide levels are now about the same as 4.1 to 4.5 million years ago in the Pliocene era, when temperatures were 7 degrees (3.9 degrees Celsius) hotter and sea levels were 16 to 82 feet (5 to 25 meters) higher than now. South Florida, for example, was completely under water. These are conditions that human civilization has never known.
The reason it was much warmer and seas were higher millions of years ago at the same carbon dioxide level as now is that in the past the natural increase in carbon dioxide levels was far more gradual. With carbon sticking in the air hundreds of years, temperatures heated up over longer periods of time and stayed there. The Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets melted over time, raising sea levels tremendously and making Earth darker and reflecting less heat off the planet, Tans and other scientists said.
Scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography calculated levels a bit differently based on time and averaging, and put the May average at 420.8 ppm, slightly lower than NOAA's figure.
------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Advocates frustrated with inaction over missing and murdered Indigenous women
Three years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was released, advocates say little has been accomplished to prevent further deaths.
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
Tory MP who won't disclose vaccine status asked to leave House of Commons precinct
A Conservative MP who refuses to disclose her vaccination status tried to access the House of Commons precinct after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was imposed last year and was required to leave.
100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelenskyy rallies Ukraine
Every night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rallies Ukrainians to the fight with a video address on social media. There have been 100 so far -- one for each day of the war -- in nightly reminders that he has not fled.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
Nurses more likely to quit in next 3 years, health worker survey finds
A new survey of health care workers finds almost one out every four nurses plan to leave their jobs in the next three years -- an alarming finding given the nursing shortages already affecting most provinces.
'Elizabeth the Steadfast': Historian looks back on Queen's 70-year reign
Historian and biographer Hugo Vickers told Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Lisa LaFlamme that the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II should earn her the moniker 'the Steadfast.'
Prince Harry and Meghan experience mixed reaction on their return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
Canada
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
-
Vancouver rentals: Parked travel trailer without plumbing offered for $650/month
A travel trailer without plumbing parked in the driveway of an East Vancouver home is being offered for $650 a month, in the latest eyebrow-raising Craigslist ad to emerge from the city's increasingly unaffordable rental market.
-
Advocates frustrated with inaction over missing and murdered Indigenous women
Three years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was released, advocates say little has been accomplished to prevent further deaths.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
'So grateful and so speechless': Ukrainian refugees get settled in Nova Scotia
Ukrainians who arrived in Halifax Thursday night are expressing gratitude for the opportunity to come to Canada.
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
World
-
Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting: state senator
The state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Friday.
-
100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelenskyy rallies Ukraine
Every night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rallies Ukrainians to the fight with a video address on social media. There have been 100 so far -- one for each day of the war -- in nightly reminders that he has not fled.
-
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
-
100 days of war: Where things stand between Russia, Ukraine
One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.
-
Fighting rages in two key eastern Ukrainian cities
Block-by-block fighting raged Friday in two key eastern Ukrainian cities Friday, the 100th day of Russia's war, slowly grinding them to rubble.
-
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
Politics
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
-
Conservative leader candidates should learn from Ford, appeal to political foes: strategists
Doug Ford's victory in Ontario -- and capture of NDP and Liberal seats -- has prompted Tory strategists to urge federal leadership candidates to take a leaf out of his book and try to turn political foes into allies.
-
Midnight membership deadline marks new phase of Conservative leadership race
Candidates have until midnight to secure party memberships for their supporters to vote in the election for the next Conservative leader, who will replace Erin O'Toole.
Health
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
-
Results come back negative on suspected case of monkeypox in New Brunswick
The suspected case of monkeypox announced earlier this week in New Brunswick has been deemed negative by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
-
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Alberta couple discovers dinosaur bone on new property
An Alberta couple discovered a large dinosaur bone while hiking on their new property.
-
Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war
On Ukraine's battlefields, the simple act of powering up a cellphone can beckon a rain of deathly skyfall. This is electronic warfare, a critical but largely invisible aspect of Russia's war against Ukraine.
-
Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook-parent Meta, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Woman testifies Cosby forcibly kissed her when she was 14
A woman testified Friday that she was 14 when Bill Cosby took her into a trailer on a movie set in 1975, grabbed her so she couldn't move her arms, and kissed her.
-
Mariah Carey is sued over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey was sued on Friday over her 1994 Christmas classic 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' by a songwriter who said he co-wrote a song with the same title five years earlier.
-
Amber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp
Amber Heard will appeal a jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed she was a survivor of sexual violence, her attorney says.
Business
-
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
U.S. stocks are falling Friday as Wall Street focuses on the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market.
-
3 reasons high oil prices are here to stay
Oil prices have roared back to about where they were in the early days of the Ukraine war, and there's no prospect of significant relief for drivers and businesses any time soon.
-
Poland tells citizens to gather firewood as energy prices soar
Poland's authorities are reminding citizens they can rummage forests for firewood to heat their homes as energy costs continue to soar.
Lifestyle
-
Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in first-ever tiebreaker
Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
-
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees: Return to the office, or else
Elon Musk is demanding that Tesla office workers return to in-person work or leave the company, according to leaked emails he sent to Tesla's executive staff Tuesday.
Sports
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
Nadal back in French Open final after injured Zverev stops
Rafael Nadal was locked in a tight, compelling and lengthy French Open semifinal Friday when his opponent, third-seeded Alexander Zverev, ran to his right to chase a shot and twisted his right ankle.
-
Celtics earn big comeback win against Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.
Autos
-
U.S. has over 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the automaker's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.
-
High prices, lack of inventory as rental car operators face vehicle shortage
Canadians looking to get away in the coming months may have a hard time getting around, as for the second summer in a row, rental car operators are facing a severe shortage of stock.
-
Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10 per cent, pauses all hiring
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the electric carmaker needed to cut staff by around 10 per cent, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.