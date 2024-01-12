Climate and Environment

    • Severe weather events threaten to drive insurance premiums higher: expert

    Share

    Experts say the escalating risk of severe weather events is one of several factors putting pressure on insurance companies and potentially increasing premiums for consumers.

    Craig Stewart of the Insurance Bureau of Canada says that in recent years, extreme weather losses, inflation, and reinsurance costs have all helped drive insurance premiums higher.

    The IBC says severe weather caused more than $3.1 billion in insured damage in 2023, the fourth-worst year on record.

    Stewart says while wildfires accounted for a significant chunk of the losses, flooding also caused a lot of damage across the country, as did severe hail and wind storms.

    The IBC says that the Okanagan and Shuswap-area wildfires alone cost $720 million in insured damage.

    Meanwhile, severe summer storms in Ontario and spring ice storms in Ontario and Quebec cost a combined $670 million.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    • 1936-2024

      1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

      Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News