Second atmospheric river in days blows into California, knocking out power and flooding roads

Joni Mitchell wins 10th career Grammy with Newport live album
Joni Mitchell is a 10-time Grammy winner after a pre-broadcast ceremony.
The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenched Northern California on Sunday, flooding roads, knocking out power to tens of thousands and leading forecasters to warn of possible hurricane-force winds and mudslides as it slowly heads south over the coming days.
The storm knocked down trees and power lines in the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 96 km/h in some areas. Gusts exceeding 128 km/h were recorded in the mountains.
More than 200,000 customers were without electricity statewide, with most of the outages in the northern part of the state, according to poweroutage.us.
"We're not out of the woods yet -- strong winds will continue through the early evening today," the Bay Area's National Weather Service said.
Six Bay Area counties were at low risk of waterspouts coming ashore and becoming tornadoes, said the Storm Prediction Center. The last time the centre forecasted a tornado risk in the region was in February 2015, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Palisades Tahoe, a ski resort about 320 kilometres northeast of San Francisco, said it was anticipating the heaviest snowfall yet this season, with accumulations of 15 centimetres per hour for a total of up to 60 centimetres. Heavy snow was possible into Monday throughout the Sierra Nevada.
Meanwhile, Southern California was at risk of substantial flooding beginning late Sunday because of how slow the system was moving, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist at the weather service's Los Angeles-area office.
"The core of the low pressure system is very deep, and it's moving very slowly and it's very close to us. And that's why we have those very strong winds. And the slow nature of it is really giving us the highest rainfall totals and the flooding risk," he said at a Sunday briefing.
A man looks toward a fallen tree and power lines blocking a road in Pebble Beach, Calif., Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Much of the state had been drying out from the system that blew in last week, causing flooding and dumping welcome snow in mountains. The latest storm, also called a "Pineapple Express" because its plume of moisture stretches back across the Pacific to near Hawaii, arrived offshore in Northern California on Saturday, when most of the state was under some sort of wind, surf or flood watch.
The phone was ringing incessantly at the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center, with people inquiring about sandbags, flashlights and generators, said assistant manager Lupita Vital. Sandbags sold out on Saturday, so customers were buying bags of potting soil and fertilizer instead, she said.
"People are trying to get anything they can get that's heavy to use it as, you know, protection for their doors and everything," Vital said Sunday.
She said the store might close early so employees can get home before the heaviest rain arrived.
"This storm is predicted to be one of the largest and most significant in our county's history, and our goal is to get through it without any fatalities or any serious injuries," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told reporters Saturday. Classes were canceled Monday for schools across the county, which was devastated by mudslides caused by powerful storms in 2018.
Evacuation orders and warnings were in effect for mountain and canyon areas of Monterey, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
By early Sunday, the weather service issued a rare "hurricane force wind warning" for the Central Coast, with wind gusts of up to 148 km/h possible from the Monterey Peninsula to the northern section of San Luis Obispo County.
The rain forced organizers to postpone the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Monterey County until Monday.
The storm was expected to move down the coast and bring heavy rain, possible flash-flooding and mountain snow to the Los Angeles area late Sunday, before moving on to hammer Orange and San Diego counties on Monday.
"This is a dangerous system with major risks to life and property," the weather service's Los Angeles office said. "Residents should heed any evacuation orders. Stay off the roads, especially the freeways, this afternoon through at least Monday morning."
The weather service forecast up to 15 centimetres of rainfall across Southern California's coastal and valley areas, with up to 31 centimetres likely in the foothills and mountains. Forecasters warned that mudslides, debris flows and flooding are likely. Heavy to moderate rain is expected in Southern California until Tuesday.
"Even if the rain does start to let up on Monday morning, just the sheer amount of rain overnight will cause lingering flooding issues into the morning hours," said Kittell.
Associated Press radio reporter Julie Walker contributed from New York.
Wildfires sweeping through central Chile have killed at least 99 people and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday, as President Gabriel Boric warned the country faces a 'tragedy of very great magnitude.'
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held at BMO Field in Toronto.
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Phoebe Bridgers took an early lead at the 66th Grammy Awards, quickly winning four trophies ahead of the main telecast, with her and her boygenius bandmates bringing an infectious energy to the Premiere Ceremony.
As large amounts of snow continue to batter parts of the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
After a weekend of retaliatory strikes, the United States on Sunday warned Iran and the militias it arms and funds that it will conduct more attacks if American forces in the Mideast continue to be targeted, but that it does not want an 'open-ended military campaign' across the region.
A house fire that killed two people and injured three remains under investigation by police.
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
Canada was among several allies that provided support to the United States and United Kingdom during their second wave of attacks against Houthi targets in Yemen, the Department of National Defence said Saturday.
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
A judge denied bond on Sunday for a man charged with murder in the death of a Georgia state trooper during a vehicular pursuit.
Salvadorans were voting Sunday in presidential and legislative elections with many expressing willingness to forego some elements of democracy if it means keeping gang violence at bay.
U.S. President Joe Biden pitched for votes Sunday in Nevada, where the first-in-the-West primaries are underway with early and absentee voting. But the Democrat and his team are also using the visit to shore up support for the general election in November.
A far-right minister in Israel's government has criticized U.S. President Joe Biden and said that having Donald Trump in power would allow more freedom to fight Hamas. The comments sparked outrage among other Israeli officials on Sunday and highlighted the sensitivity of relations as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region again this week.
Senegal's police on Sunday fired tear gas at opposition supporters who were protesting against the decision by President Macky Sall to postpone the Feb. 25 election over a dispute between parliament and the judiciary.
Moscow-installed officials say Ukrainian shelling killed at least 28 people at a bakery in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk.
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is trying to make inroads with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, hoping to forestall the tensions and angst that marked the party's last time in power.
As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, the latter's foreign minister says he'll be 'more than happy' if they can win the war this year.
New research suggests the risk of developing dementia is significantly higher within a year of surviving a stroke, with nearly 20 per cent of stroke survivors developing the condition within 5.5 years.
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
Hundreds of people from across Prince Edward Island packed into a Summerside convention room Thursday night to express their concerns over the state of critical care at the Prince County Hospital and, by extension, the state of island health care as a whole.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko has broken the world record for the most cumulative time spent in space, Russia's space agency Roscosmos reported Sunday.
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
With Apple's hotly anticipated Vision Pro headset hitting store shelves Friday, you're probably going to start to see more people wearing the futuristic googles that are supposed to usher in the age of 'spatial computing.'
'Argylle,' the US$200-million star-studded spy thriller from Apple Studios, debuted with US$18 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, managed to lead the weekend box office, but still found little interest from moviegoers.
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
After a fulfilling 40-year career, Air Canada's first female pilot recalls the struggles she faced in the early years and the efforts still needed to encourage more young women to enter aviation -- especially the cockpit, which remains extremely male-dominated.
A diplomatic rift between Ecuador and Russia appeared to intensify over the weekend after the European nation decided to ban some imports of bananas from Ecuador.
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique 'Doggie Date' program to help.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
Kurt Hamrin, a former Fiorentina and Sweden great who was the last living player to have participated in the 1958 World Cup final, has died. He was 89.
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
