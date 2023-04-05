Risk of hail, tornadoes, power outages as 'severe' storm hits parts of Man., Ont.

A "dynamic" weather system is making its way across Manitoba, Ontario and heading towards the Atlantic provinces today.

A Colorado low storm system is bringing a variety of weather to the country, as some residents prepare for 25 centimetres of snow while others take cover from three separate thunderstorms.

Environment Canada has issued warnings across five provinces amid the winter storm system. Depending on the community, the weather will be all different with temperatures creating "tumultuous" weather patterns.

"This is a really complex weather system and the weather that you're receiving is 100 per cent dependent on where you are in the storm," CTV's Your Morning chief meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said on Thursday.

MANITOBA

The communities of Winnipeg, Killarney and north towards Lake Winnipeg are under a winter storm warning from Environment Canada on Wednesday.

A "significant" storm, the agency says, is expected to bring 15 to 25 centimetres of snow and poor visibility with strong winds.

"The greatest accumulations will fall over the extreme southeastern portions of the province, with totals on the order of 20 to 25 cm of snow," the warning reads.

Amid the storm, a number of schools and buses were cancelled in the region.

As the system passes, strong winds will follow throughout the day, with a potential of 70 kilometre-per-hour gusts, Environment Canada says.

NORTHERN ONTARIO

As the storm passes into Ontario, the snow will continue to increase, McEwen said.

Northwestern communities such as Kenora, Thunder Bay and Fort Frances could see between 20 to 30 centimetres of snow, with a peak snowfall rate of two to five centimetres per hour, Environment Canada said.

Snow will continue until Thursday morning, when the storm will "taper to flurries."

Due to differing atmospheric temperatures, McEwen said the storm will transition around Nipignon to bring freezing rain.

Communities such as Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Parry Sound are expecting five millimetres of freezing rain throughout Wednesday morning until early afternoon.

Environment Canada warns "isolated power outages" are possible.

SOUTHERN ONTARIO

McEwen said communities around Sarnia and Windsor will experience severe thunderstorms, which could bring hail and a risk of tornadoes.

Heavy rain fell in southwestern Ontario as the first of three thunderstorms passed through the province. This severe storm, McEwen said, can produce ping-pong-sized hail.

Throughout the morning three thunderstorms will batter areas including Owen Sound, Toronto and Ajax, along Lake Ontario.

Communities in low-lying areas could see localized flooding, Environment Canada warns, with about 20 to 40 millimetres of rain possible for New Tecumseth, Newmarket and Aurora, north of Toronto.

Areas closest to Georgian Bay are under a rainfall warning, with total amounts closer to 50 millimetres possible.

EASTERN ONTARIO, QUEBEC

The Colorado low is barrelling toward the nation's capital, bringing high ice accretion.

According to Environment Canada, communities around Algonquin Park, Bracebridge and the Ottawa Valley could see between 10 to 30 millimetres of freezing rain.

The agency says power outages and tree damage is possible.

As the storm makes its way into Quebec, there is a heightened risk of "extended and widespread" utility outages, Environment Canada says.

ATLANTIC CANADA

As of Wednesday morning, Environment Canada issued warnings for southern portions of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The Colorado low will be in Canada's East Coast by Wednesday evening.

Fredericton and Saint John regions should expect snow that turns to ice pellets and then freezing rain, Environment Canada said.

As precipitation transitions to freezing rain there is a "prolonged period" of ice accretion.

N.S. can expect similar weather patterns with snow, ice and freezing rain Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has not issued a warning or advisory for P.E.I. but McEwen said some communities on the island could see some impacts of the storm.