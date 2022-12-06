Renewables could top coal as electricity source by 2025: International Energy Agency

Smoke billows from a chimney at the coal-fired power station Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in Saint-Avold, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Smoke billows from a chimney at the coal-fired power station Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in Saint-Avold, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit

To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • Kraken rookie Shane Wright hopes to return vs. Habs

    The Seattle Kraken's rookie first-round draft pick Shane Wright, fresh off a 14-day conditioning stint with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Kraken play host to the Montreal Canadiens, the team that passed on Wright with the No. 1 overall pick.

  • Tom Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

    Clearly frustrated and on the verge of being held without a TD pass at home by the New Orleans Saints for the third straight season, Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady led scoring drives of 91 and 63 yards and the Bucs (6-6) back to .500, tightening the team's grip on first place in the weak NFC South.

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social