Removing Fukushima's melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant's wastewater

TEPCO official Kenichi Takahara explains about a facility to take samples of treated radioactive wastewater after dilution for testing before release, part of the facility for the releasing treated radioactive water to sea from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) TEPCO official Kenichi Takahara explains about a facility to take samples of treated radioactive wastewater after dilution for testing before release, part of the facility for the releasing treated radioactive water to sea from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that looks at whether Ironman triathletes with longer limbs performed better in higher temperatures.

Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

Dan Riskin reports on how climate change is delaying colour change for snowshoe hares, causing their fur to stay brown when snow arrives.

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like 'the diary of a madman.'

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Hurricane Franklin strengthens, what we know about the killing of three Black people in a racist attack in the United States, and the RCMP is warning of scams targeting wildfire evacuees. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Jacksonville killings: What we know about the hate crime

A white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika gunned down three Black people Saturday in what the sheriff described as a racially motivated attack in Jacksonville, Florida. Here's what is known about the killings.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social