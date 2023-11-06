Climate and Environment

    • Rare 'firenado' weather phenomenon spotted in Australian Outback

    New video shows the moments a rare weather phenomenon known as a fire tornado ripped through a property in the Australian Outback.

    Conditions in the Northern Territory have been challenging recently, with multiple bushfires burning across the state.

    Locals relayed to Storyful there's been very little rain and it's been incredibly hot in the vast federal territory, known for its desert landscape, in central northern Australia.

    Officials issued a 'Watch and Act' alert to residents about the Tennant Creek fire, a warning that conditions are changing rapidly and there's a heightened level of risk, shortly before the fiery vortex was spotted tearing through farmland.

    "In this situation there was absolutely nothing we could do but sit back and watch," Hayes Cook, the resident who captured the dramatic footage, told Storyful.

    Watch the video at the top of this article for the incredible footage.  

