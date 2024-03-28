Rainfall warnings of up to 90 mm among weather alerts in effect for 7 provinces

According to CTV Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, heavy rain will move up to the East Coast Thursday, bringing a risk of flooding to Atlantic Canada. She said 30 to 90 millimetres of precipitation is possible for New Brunswick Thursday through Saturday. The northern regions of the province should expect less rain – approximately 25 to 45 millimetres – with the potential of more rainfall on Saturday.

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is forecast in Nova Scotia and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador could see as much as 70 millimetres. The rain is expected to continue Friday and into Saturday.

No warnings have been issued for Prince Edward Island as of Thursday morning.

Residents along the southern shore of St. Lawrence River and the Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec are warned to watch out for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain Thursday through Saturday, McEwen said.

In Ontario, communities on the northeast shoreline of Lake Superior are told by Environment Canada officials to expect snow squalls, bringing 15 to 35 centimetres of snow. The highest amounts are likely to be south of Wawa, Ont., McEwen said. These warning were expected to end later Thursday morning.

No alerts are in effect for Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Northern Canada, but in Alberta, a snowfall warning was issued Thursday morning for the Hinton-Grande Cache area, with up to 15 centimetres possible Thursday and more snow in the forecast Friday.

Air quality statements continue in B.C. as some regions, including Prince George and Stuart Nechako, have enacted fire bans due to dry conditions. The dust advisory will remain in place until there is rain, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns, Environment Canada said.