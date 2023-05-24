Rain, winds lash Guam as Typhoon Mawar closes in and residents shelter
Typhoon Mawar aimed its fury at the tiny U.S. territory of Guam on Wednesday as residents with nowhere to go hunkered down to face the devastating winds and torrential rains from what was expected to be the worst storm to hit the Pacific island in decades.
The U.S. military sent away ships, residents stockpiled supplies and anyone not living in a concrete house was urged to seek safety elsewhere ahead of the typhoon, which was forecast to arrive as a Category 4 storm with winds of 140 mph (225 kph) but could possibly strengthen to a Category 5, the most powerful. The last time a Category 5 directly hit Guam was 1962.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Guam said they were seeing "almost whiteout conditions" at their office and hearing low rumblings and shaking shutters and doors as the storm intensified Wednesday afternoon.
Lightning had become an increasing threat as conditions continued to deteriorate into the evening, the weather service reported. And an extreme wind warning was in effect for northern Guam for extremely dangerous hurricane winds.
"Stay inside. Trees are coming down; power lines are coming down," said Brandon Aydlett, a meteorologist with the service. "Everything is changing -- it is too dangerous to be outside."
Many communities on the 212-square-mile (549-square-kilometre) island had lost power by the afternoon and some to the south had lost water service. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire island as forecasters predicted as much as 25 inches (64 centimetres) of rain in addition to a life-threatening storm surge of 4 to 6 feet (1.2 to 2 metres).
Ahead of the storm, Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered residents of coastal, low-lying and flood-prone areas of the territory of over 150,000 people to evacuate to higher elevations. The highest point on the island is Mt. Lamlam in the southwest at 1,334 feet (406 metres). But much of the beachfront tourist district of Tamuning, where many resort hotels are located, is close to sea level.
In low-lying Agat along the southern coast, resident Reuel Drilon began preparing Friday and spent the weekend tying down patio furniture and trash containers. Nearly every home in the village, he said, has a mango tree -- which officials warned could be ripped from the ground and become roadblocks and deadly flying projectiles.
"A lot of folks are keeping their eyes on trees," he told The Associated Press before the storm hit. "Down south, we have a lot of coconut trees and mango trees."
Guam is a crucial hub for U.S. forces in the Pacific, and the Department of Defense controls about a third of the island. Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Joint Region Marianas commander, authorized the evacuation of defence personnel, dependents and employees in areas expected to be affected.
The military said it moved its ships out to sea as a standard precaution. It sent its aircraft off the island or placed them in protective hangars. Any personnel remaining on the island were sheltering in place. About 6,800 U.S. service members are assigned to Guam, according to the Pentagon.
With rain from the storm's outer bands already falling over the island as of late Wednesday morning, the typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph) with gusts peaking at 170 mph (274 kph), said Landon Aydlett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Guam. Its center was about 75 miles (120 kilometres) southeast of the island and was moving to the north-northwest.
The weather service warned of "considerable damage" from a "triple threat" of winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surge of 4 to 6 feet (1.2 to 2 metres), with dangerous surf of 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters). It said the storm could hit Wednesday afternoon in the southern part of Guam, which lies west of the International Date Line and is a day ahead of the U.S. mainland and Hawaii.
If Guam doesn't take a direct hit, it will be very close, said Patrick Doll, the lead weather service meteorologist in Guam. Mawar is a Malaysian word that means "rose," he noted.
School buses picked up residents at island community centers and transported them to 11 elementary schools outfitted as shelters. Civic workers in various villages warned residents to secure loose objects in their yards and seek shelter immediately. Some spread the word by megaphone, while others turned to social media. Power flickered off and on as the rain and wind intensified, and officials said nearly 900 people were in shelters.
Leon Guerrero urged residents in a YouTube message to remain calm and ordered the National Guard to help those in low-lying areas evacuate, saying, "We are at the crosshairs of Typhoon Mawar. Take action now."
Guerrero said an emergency declaration approved by President Joe Biden will support the mobilization of resources into Guam, which is "especially crucial given our distance from the continental U.S."
The storm was moving at 7 mph (11 kph) but had an eye 17 miles (27 kilometres) wide, meaning people at the typhoon's center could see calm conditions for over three hours and conclude, far too soon, that the worst is over, Doll said. As the eye leaves, the winds could rise to 150 mph (241 kph) in minutes, so people should remain sheltered until the government gives the all-clear.
"Folks may say, `Hey it's over, we could go outside and start cleaning up,"' Doll said. "That is totally wrong.
Joshua Paulino, a client manager at Xerox Guam, was sheltering at home in the central village of Chalan Pago with his wife, two sons and mother after the family closed the shutters and secured outdoor objects. He worried that the storm could dump rain on the island for a long time, since it was forecast to pass by gradually.
"This storm is moving very slowly so that is making me really uneasy," Paulino said by text message.
And an ocean away in Los Angeles, Marichelle Tanag was fretting from afar after her parents, who are in their 70s and have survived many typhoons in their decades on the island. They boarded up windows, stocked up on a couple of weeks of food, prepared the generator and filled bathtubs with water. Their home in Tamuning, also in central Guam, is made of concrete, but she worried about it nevertheless.
"Will the house stand? ... If not, will they be able to go to another place of safety if needed, as fast as possible, and not get in the way of any of the flying debris?" Tanag said by phone.
Rota, an island in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, was also under a typhoon warning, Doll said. Tinian and Saipan, in the Northern Marianas, were under tropical storm warnings. Some people in those areas are still in temporary shelters or tents after Category 5 Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018, Doll noted.
------
Kelleher reported from Honolulu. AP Science Writer Seth Borenstein and Associated Press writers Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu, Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and Sarah Brumfield in Washington contributed
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
In his own words, David Johnston explains why he didn't recommend a public inquiry
Special rapporteur David Johnston sat down with CTV National News' Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina to discuss his 55-page first report on foreign interference and why he didn't recommend a public inquiry.
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for U.K. royal
The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort.
Russia says it shot down drones in border region after raid from Ukraine territory
Russian forces shot down 'a large number' of drones in Russia's southern Belgorod region, a local official said Wednesday, a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine.
Number of overseas visitors to Canada nearly doubled from last year, reaching 281,400 in March
Data from Statistics Canada shows that the number of overseas visitors to Canada nearly doubled compared to last year, while visits from U.S. travellers increased two-and-a-half-fold.
Ottawa announces revamp of trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
Canada
-
Advocates, teacher unions call for free school breakfast, lunch for Ontario students
Advocacy groups, teachers' unions and food banks are calling on the Ontario government to provide a free breakfast and lunch program in schools across the province.
-
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
-
American dad fights to restrict sodium nitrite sales worldwide after death of 17-year-old son
After the sudden death of his 17-year-old son, a Colorado father is pushing for Canada to be a part of proposed worldwide restrictions on the sale of a substance that is connected to the deaths of dozens of potentially vulnerable people across Canada.
-
Ottawa announces revamp of trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
-
Lobster populations remain healthy around the Maritimes, but the numbers are dropping
The federal Fisheries Department has released a series of reports that indicate lobster populations around the Maritimes remain in good shape.
-
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
World
-
Missouri man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House
A Missouri man flew to Washington, rented a U-Haul truck and drove straight to the White House, where he crashed the truck into a security barrier and began waving around a Nazi flag in the culmination of a six-month plan to “seize power” from the government, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Priest killed in Mexico; 9th slain in country in past 4 years
A Roman Catholic priest has been killed in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, the ninth slain in the country in the past four years.
-
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for U.K. royal
The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort.
-
Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis gets US$19 million settlement
The parents of a 22-year-old Colorado man killed by a sheriff's deputy while suffering a mental health crisis will get $19 million from government state and local agencies and changes to how officers are trained, under a settlement announced Tuesday.
-
Russia says it shot down drones in border region after raid from Ukraine territory
Russian forces shot down 'a large number' of drones in Russia's southern Belgorod region, a local official said Wednesday, a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine.
-
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an outspoken cultural conservative long seen as Donald Trump's leading rival for the Republican nomination, is set to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday.
Politics
-
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
-
Five things we learned in David Johnston's first report on foreign interference
Special rapporteur David Johnston released his first report on foreign interference on Tuesday, which involved analyzing recent media reports on allegations by unnamed national security sources that China meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
-
Opinion
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Health
-
Chemicals in stain removers, paint removers linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint removers, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
-
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics are underway at the World Health Organization, with a target date of May 2024 for a legally binding agreement to be adopted by the UN health agency's 194 member countries.
-
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state's abortion law
One woman had to carry her baby, missing much of her skull, for months knowing she'd bury her daughter soon after she was born. Another started mirroring the life-threatening symptoms that her baby was displaying while in the womb. An OB-GYN found herself secretly traveling out of state to abort her wanted pregnancy, marred by the diagnosis of a fatal fetal anomaly.
Sci-Tech
-
Saudi astronauts, including nation's 1st woman, catch private flight to space station
Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades rocketed toward the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight Sunday.
-
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
-
Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit messages
WhatsApp announced in a blog post-Monday that users can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have sent to friends, family and coworkers.
Entertainment
-
Mattea Roach advances to final of 'Jeopardy Masters' tournament
Toronto trivia titan Mattea Roach has made it to the final round of 'Jeopardy Masters.'
-
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
-
Drag performers sue St. George, Utah, over denying permit for show in public park
A Utah-based group that organizes drag performances is suing a city over the denial of permits for an all-ages show it aimed to host in a public park in April.
Business
-
Stock market today: World stocks slide as U.S. debt worries mount
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures fell Wednesday as the U.S. government crept closer to a potentially disruptive default on its debt.
-
Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco
Twitter might not keep its headquarters in San Francisco forever, its owner Elon Musk signalled Tuesday.
-
Number of overseas visitors to Canada nearly doubled from last year, reaching 281,400 in March
Data from Statistics Canada shows that the number of overseas visitors to Canada nearly doubled compared to last year, while visits from U.S. travellers increased two-and-a-half-fold.
Lifestyle
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time
Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita has scaled Mount Everest for the 28th time Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it, as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of the world's highest peak.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game
It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.
Sports
-
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
-
Tom Brady finalizes deal for minority stake in Raiders: report
Tom Brady has finalized a deal to become a minority owner in the NFL.
-
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
Autos
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
Millions ditched cars for bikes during the pandemic. These cities want the habit to stick
In the agonies of the virus that upended most of the world, millions of people from Bogota to Berlin saw what life could be like on two wheels instead of four.
-
Ford to buy lithium for electric car batteries from Quebec's Nemaska Lithium
A Quebec company building a lithium mine and production plan has signed an 11 year deal to sell products to Ford for use in electric car batteries.