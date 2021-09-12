TORONTO -- Is there any correlation between the environmental policies of a country and the attitudes its citizens have toward helping each other?

New research from a global team of psychology experts suggests there is. Specifically, they say that countries with stronger environmental protection tend to contain people who are more likely than the norm to help out a stranger.

How was this conclusion reached? Find out, and try the experiment that led to it for yourself, in this week's Riskin Report with CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin.

