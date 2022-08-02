Progress made in fight against California fire that killed 2

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Taliban under scrutiny as U.S. kills al Qaeda leader in Kabul

The U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid.

In this 1998 file photo, Ayman al-Zawahri, left, listens during a news conference with Osama bin Laden in Khost, Afghanistan. (Mazhar Ali Khan / AP)

Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing that claims the self-ruled island as its own territory.

  • Stephen King to testify for government in books merger trial

    As the U.S. Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would damage the careers of some of the most popular authors, it is leaning in part on the testimony of a writer who has thrived like few others: Stephen King.

    Author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York, on June 1, 2017. (Mark Lennihan / AP)

  • 'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols

    Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.

