Prairies face wind chills as low as -50, while both coasts brace for winter storms

Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.

Much of Alberta, Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba remain under extreme cold alerts, but Environment Canada says temperatures are set to rise throughout the week.

Meanwhile, British Columbia could see freezing rain or ice pellets this week, while Newfoundland and Labrador braces for an "intense" winter storm.

Here's a look at the winter weather alerts across Canada:

'INTENSE' STORM SET FOR QUEBEC AND N.L.

The eastern parts of Quebec and Labrador, as well as the entire island of Newfoundland, are under special weather statements as of Monday morning.

In Newfoundland, Environment Canada says it expects a "mix of wintry weather and strong winds" starting overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Up to 15 centimetres of snow with wind gusts of up to 140 km/h are expected, creating conditions for blowing snow, in addition to freezing rain.

In eastern Labrador an "intense winter storm" is set to bring 15 to 30 centimetres of snow or more staring Wednesday afternoon until Friday, along with wind gusts of 70 to 100 km/h.

Similar conditions are also expected in Quebec's Côte-Nord, Anticosti Island and the Gaspé Peninsula starting Wednesday.

No alerts are in effect in P.E.I., New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

SNOW SQUALL WARNINGS IN ONTARIO

Parts of northern, southwestern and eastern Ontario are facing snow squall warnings, with snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres expected from Monday morning into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Some of the affected areas include Windsor-Essex, the Niagara Region, the Bruce Peninsula, Manitoulin Island, Parry Sound, North Bay and Prince Edward County. Sault Ste. Marie and the surrounding areas are set to face up 40 to 70 centimetres of snow, with possibly higher amounts by Wednesday.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," Environment Canada warns. "Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."

Meanwhile, parts of northwestern Ontario such as Kenora remain under the same extreme cold warning as the Prairies, with wild chill values near -40.

EXTREME COLD IN THE PRAIRIES

The extreme cold warnings continue in the Prairies, although Environment Canada says temperatures are set to "moderate" on Monday and Tuesday.

Albertans are waking up to a frigid morning, with wind chill values at or below -40 in much of the province. However, temperatures on Monday are set to rise to -11 C in Calgary and -21 C in Edmonton with mainly sunny skies. Ice fog patches are also set to dissipate this morning.

"Many areas will see temperatures moderate today and tonight. However parts of northern Alberta are likely to see extreme cold conditions continue until later in the week," Environment Canada said on Monday morning.

In Saskatoon and Regina, wind chill values of below -50 C are expected in the morning and below -40 in the afternoon, thanks to strong winds. Regina in particular is set to see winds at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h, with Environment Canada warning of blowing snow in open areas.

Similarly strong winds are also expected in Winnipeg, in addition to light snow and a wind chill of -37.

"As temperatures increase Monday, the Extreme Cold Warning will be ending for most of Southern Manitoba," Environment Canada said. "The Extreme Cold Warning is expected to remain in effect for southwestern Manitoba and southern Saskatchewan for Monday night."

LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM HEADS FOR BRITISH COLUMBIA

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for large parts of British Columbia, including the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, as a Pacific low pressure system is set to land in the West Coast on Tuesday.

"The moisture from this system will interact with arctic air already in place over the south coast to bring a messy mix of rain, freezing rain and snow on Tuesday evening into Wednesday," the agency said.

The system will first bring snow on Tuesday followed by a "prolonged period of freezing rain or ice pellets overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning," Environment Canada says. By Wednesday, the freezing rain is expected to change into normal rain.

Meanwhile, Prince George and other parts of northern B.C. are under snowfall warnings, with 15 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to start Monday evening. Whistler, Pemberton and the Sea to Sky Highway are also facing an arctic outflow warning, with wind chill values near -20 expected Monday morning.

SCATTERED WARNINGS IN THE TERRITORIES

Several communities in all three territories are also under weather warnings.

In Yukon, communities along the B.C. border are set to face a frontal system, which is expected to bring 10 to 20 centimetres of accumulated snow Monday.

Yellowknife, N.W.T. will see wind chill values near -50 Monday as well as patches of dense ice fog, but temperatures will slowly warm up by Tuesday.

Blizzard conditions, with wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected in several Nunavut communities, such as Naujaat, Coral Harbour, Rankin Inlet, Baker Lake, Arivat and Kugluktuk.