Powerful typhoon hits north Philippines, thousands evacuated

A resident swims along strong waves as Typhoon Noru approaches the seaside slum district of Tondo in Manila, Philippines on Sept. 25, 2022. The powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an "explosive intensification" Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) A resident swims along strong waves as Typhoon Noru approaches the seaside slum district of Tondo in Manila, Philippines on Sept. 25, 2022. The powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an "explosive intensification" Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Members of Team Canada who played in the 1972 Summit Series are honoured in the House of Commons in Ottawa.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'

Canada

World

  • Winter's approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia

    The onset of autumnal weather, with rains making fields too muddy for tanks, is beginning to cloud Ukraine's efforts to take back more Russian-held territory before winter freezes the battlefields, a Washington-based think tank said Sunday.

    Ukrainian soldiers inspect an abandoned Russian tank in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine on Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

  • Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia

    Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.

  • South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea

    North Korea on Sunday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North's growing nuclear threat.

  • Biden administration launches environmental justice office

    Forty years after a predominantly Black community in Warren County, North Carolina, rallied against hosting a hazardous waste landfill, U.S. President Biden's top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement Saturday to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social